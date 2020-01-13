﻿RAVE Reviews Ranks the Best Heated Mattress Pads Just in Time for Winter

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing a new heated mattress pad is more complicated than at first it might seem. From price to style, and from form to settings, there's a lot to know. Most of all, you should ask yourself why you want a heated mattress pad in the first place and what your expectations are about having one. RAVE Reviews' ranking of the best heated mattress pads answers these questions and a whole lot more.

"A heated mattress pad not only makes your bed more comfortable -- ensuring a good night's sleep -- it also helps your body heal while you rest," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "But maybe best of all, there's nothing better than climbing into a warm bed on a cold winter night."

A total of 10 products were reviewed in each ranking, with an emphasis on products at a variety of price points.

Heated mattress pads were reviewed on the following factors: price, quality, design, safety, and warranty.

Heated mattress pads making the ranking are as follows:

1)        Sunbeam Waterproof Heated Mattress Pad

Brand:                Sunbeam                        Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida

2)        Sunbeam All Season Premium Queen Heated Mattress Pad

Brand:                Sunbeam                        Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida

3)        SoftHeat Smart Heated Electric Mattress Pad

Brand:                SoftHeat                        Hometown: X

4)        Biddeford Comfort Knit Electric Heated Mattress Pad

Brand:                 Biddeford                        Hometown: Lake Forest, Illinois

5)        Giantex Heated Mattress Pad

Brand:                 Giantex                        Hometown: X

6)        Serta 233-Thread Count Electric Heated Mattress Pad

Brand:                Serta                                Hometown: Hoffman Estates, Illinois

7)        Electrowarmth M60Fd Short Queen Heated Mattress Pad

Brand:                Electrowarmth                        Hometown: Danville, Ohio

8)        Holmes Quilted Heated Mattress Pad

Brand:                Holmes                        Hometown: Milford, Massachusetts

9)        Therapedic Micro Velour Electric Warming Mattress Pad

Brand:                Therapedic                        Hometown: Princeton, New Jersey

10)        Sable Electric Heated Mattress Pad

Brand:                Sable                                Hometown: X

Read the complete ranking here:

https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-heated-mattress-pads/

RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.

