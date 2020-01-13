RAVE Reviews Ranks the Best Heated Mattress Pads Just in Time for Winter
Jan 13, 2020, 08:23 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing a new heated mattress pad is more complicated than at first it might seem. From price to style, and from form to settings, there's a lot to know. Most of all, you should ask yourself why you want a heated mattress pad in the first place and what your expectations are about having one. RAVE Reviews' ranking of the best heated mattress pads answers these questions and a whole lot more.
"A heated mattress pad not only makes your bed more comfortable -- ensuring a good night's sleep -- it also helps your body heal while you rest," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "But maybe best of all, there's nothing better than climbing into a warm bed on a cold winter night."
A total of 10 products were reviewed in each ranking, with an emphasis on products at a variety of price points.
Heated mattress pads were reviewed on the following factors: price, quality, design, safety, and warranty.
Heated mattress pads making the ranking are as follows:
1) Sunbeam Waterproof Heated Mattress Pad
Brand: Sunbeam Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida
2) Sunbeam All Season Premium Queen Heated Mattress Pad
Brand: Sunbeam Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida
3) SoftHeat Smart Heated Electric Mattress Pad
Brand: SoftHeat Hometown: X
4) Biddeford Comfort Knit Electric Heated Mattress Pad
Brand: Biddeford Hometown: Lake Forest, Illinois
5) Giantex Heated Mattress Pad
Brand: Giantex Hometown: X
6) Serta 233-Thread Count Electric Heated Mattress Pad
Brand: Serta Hometown: Hoffman Estates, Illinois
7) Electrowarmth M60Fd Short Queen Heated Mattress Pad
Brand: Electrowarmth Hometown: Danville, Ohio
8) Holmes Quilted Heated Mattress Pad
Brand: Holmes Hometown: Milford, Massachusetts
9) Therapedic Micro Velour Electric Warming Mattress Pad
Brand: Therapedic Hometown: Princeton, New Jersey
10) Sable Electric Heated Mattress Pad
Brand: Sable Hometown: X
Read the complete ranking here:
https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-heated-mattress-pads/
RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.
Questions? Contact:
William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews
Web: http://www.ravereviews.org
Email: 232293@email4pr.com
Phone: 541-225-4959
SOURCE RAVE Reviews
Share this article