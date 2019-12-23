﻿RAVE Reviews Ranks the Best Mattresses for Sex

Just in time for cuffing season

Dec 23, 2019, 08:31 ET

EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuffing season is that time of year between fall and winter when we're all a little extra motivated to couple up. To help, RAVE Reviews ranked the best mattresses for sex.

"Mattresses are for a lot more than just sleeping, we get that," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "With this in mind, here's what you need to know about the the best mattresses for sex."

A total of 10 mattresses were reviewed in the ranking, with an emphasis on mattresses at a variety of price points.

Mattresses were reviewed on the following factors: durability, noisiness, responsiveness, temperature control, edge support, price, thickness.

Brands making the ranking are as follows:


1) WinkBed  

Brand: WinkBed   

Hometown: Miami, FL


2) Saatva Classic

Brand: Saatva          

Hometown: New York City, New York


3) The Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress

Brand: Botanical Bliss   

Hometown: Camarillo, California


4) Awara Mattress

Brand: Awara           

Hometown: N/A


5)Dynasty Mattress New Cool Breeze

Brand: Dynasty Mattress     

Hometown: Irvine ,California


6) Bear Hybrid

Brand: Bear        

Hometown: Hoboken, New Jersey


7) Brooklyn Bedding Bowery

Brand: Brooklyn Bedding  

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona


8) The All-New Purple Mattress

Brand: Purple         

Hometown: Lehi, Utah


9) Avocado Green Mattress

Brand: Avocado          

Hometown: Hoboken, New Jersey


10) Loom & Leaf by Saatva

Brand: Loom & Leaf      

Hometown: Wesport, Connecticut

Read the complete ranking here:
https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-mattresses-for-sex/

RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.

Questions? Contact:
William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews
Web: http://www.ravereviews.org
Email: 231349@email4pr.com
Phone: 541-225-4959

﻿RAVE Reviews Ranks the Best Mattresses for Sex

