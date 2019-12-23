RAVE Reviews Ranks the Best Mattresses for Sex
Just in time for cuffing season
Dec 23, 2019, 08:31 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuffing season is that time of year between fall and winter when we're all a little extra motivated to couple up. To help, RAVE Reviews ranked the best mattresses for sex.
"Mattresses are for a lot more than just sleeping, we get that," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "With this in mind, here's what you need to know about the the best mattresses for sex."
A total of 10 mattresses were reviewed in the ranking, with an emphasis on mattresses at a variety of price points.
Mattresses were reviewed on the following factors: durability, noisiness, responsiveness, temperature control, edge support, price, thickness.
Brands making the ranking are as follows:
Brand: WinkBed
Hometown: Miami, FL
2) Saatva Classic
Brand: Saatva
Hometown: New York City, New York
3) The Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress
Brand: Botanical Bliss
Hometown: Camarillo, California
4) Awara Mattress
Brand: Awara
Hometown: N/A
5)Dynasty Mattress New Cool Breeze
Brand: Dynasty Mattress
Hometown: Irvine ,California
6) Bear Hybrid
Brand: Bear
Hometown: Hoboken, New Jersey
7) Brooklyn Bedding Bowery
Brand: Brooklyn Bedding
Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona
8) The All-New Purple Mattress
Brand: Purple
Hometown: Lehi, Utah
9) Avocado Green Mattress
Brand: Avocado
Hometown: Hoboken, New Jersey
10) Loom & Leaf by Saatva
Brand: Loom & Leaf
Hometown: Wesport, Connecticut
Read the complete ranking here:
https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-mattresses-for-sex/
RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.
