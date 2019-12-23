﻿RAVE Reviews Ranks the Best Mattresses for Sex

EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuffing season is that time of year between fall and winter when we're all a little extra motivated to couple up. To help, RAVE Reviews ranked the best mattresses for sex.

"Mattresses are for a lot more than just sleeping, we get that," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "With this in mind, here's what you need to know about the the best mattresses for sex."

A total of 10 mattresses were reviewed in the ranking, with an emphasis on mattresses at a variety of price points.

Mattresses were reviewed on the following factors: durability, noisiness, responsiveness, temperature control, edge support, price, thickness.

Brands making the ranking are as follows:



1) WinkBed

Brand: WinkBed Hometown: Miami, FL



2) Saatva Classic

Brand: Saatva Hometown: New York City, New York



3) The Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress

Brand: Botanical Bliss Hometown: Camarillo, California



4) Awara Mattress

Brand: Awara Hometown: N/A



5)Dynasty Mattress New Cool Breeze

Brand: Dynasty Mattress Hometown: Irvine ,California



6) Bear Hybrid

Brand: Bear Hometown: Hoboken, New Jersey



7) Brooklyn Bedding Bowery

Brand: Brooklyn Bedding Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona



8) The All-New Purple Mattress

Brand: Purple Hometown: Lehi, Utah



9) Avocado Green Mattress

Brand: Avocado Hometown: Hoboken, New Jersey



10) Loom & Leaf by Saatva

Brand: Loom & Leaf Hometown: Wesport, Connecticut

Read the complete ranking here:

https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-mattresses-for-sex/

RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.

Questions? Contact:

William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews

Web: http://www.ravereviews.org

Email: 231349@email4pr.com

Phone: 541-225-4959

SOURCE RAVE Reviews

Related Links

http://www.ravereviews.org

