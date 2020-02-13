﻿RAVE Reviews Ranks the Best Ski Bindings, Ski Poles, and Powder Skis

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If powder is the kind of snow you prefer to ski, don't miss RAVE's brand-new ranking of the 10 best powders skis. Furthermore, two new rankings from RAVE cover some very important, but often overlooked, kinds of ski gear: ski poles and ski bindings.

"The best powder skis handle deep snow, maintaining float without compromising speed and control, while the best ski poles provide crucial boost to your performance," said William Kennedy, marketing and creative manager for RAVE Reviews. "And don't forget about your bindings. The best bindings are lightweight and agile, with great fit. And best of all, they don't have to cost you a fortune!"

A total of 10 products were reviewed in each ranking. Ski bindings were reviewed on the following: branding, safety/testing, comfort, fitting system, weight, construction, versatility innovation, user-friendliness, style, warranty, and price.

Powder skis were reviewed on the following: materials, value, design, versatility, durability, brand, style, and look.

Ski poles were reviewed on the following: reputation, consumer and product reviews, durability, weight, adjustability, and price range.

Ski poles reviewed in the article are as follows:

1. G3 Via Carbon

Brand: Genuine Guide Gear Hometown: Burnaby, Canada

2. Leki Spitfire S

Brand: Leki Lenhart Hometown: Buffalo, New York

3. Atomic Backland FR

Brand: Atomic Hometown: Ogden, Utah

4. Salomon MTN Carbon S3

Brand: Salomon Hometown: Ogden, Utah

5. Volkl Phantastick 2

Brand: Marker Volkl USA Inc. Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire

6. Black Diamond Expedition 3

Brand: Black Diamond Equipment Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

7. Line Pollard's Paintbrush

Brand: LINE Skis / K2 Sports Hometown: Boulder, Colorado

8. Black Diamond Razor Carbon Pro

Brand: Black Diamond Equipment Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

9. Rossignol Stove Pipe

Brand: Rossignol Hometown: Park City, Utah

10. Grass Sticks Original Custom

Brand: Grass Sticks Hometown: Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Ski bindings reviewed in the article are as follows:

1. Marker Griffon 13 ID

Brand: Marker Volkl USA Inc. Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire

2. Salomon T S/Lab Shift MNC

Brand: Salomon Hometown: Ogden, Utah

3. Tyrolia Attack 11 GW

Brand: Tyrolia/Head Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

4. Look Pivot 14 AW

Brand: Look Bindings / Rossignol Hometown: Park City, Utah

5. G3 Ion 10

Brand: Genuine Guide Gear Hometown: Burnaby, Canada

6. Dynafit ST Rotation 12

Brand: Dynafit / Oberalp Group Hometown: Bolzano, Italy

7. Fritschi Tecton 12

Brand: Fritschi AG Hometown: Reichenbach im Kandertal, Switzerland

8. Cast Touring Freetour Upgrade Kit

Brand: Cast Touring Hometown: Driggs, Idaho

9. Atomic STR WTR 16

Brand: Atomic Hometown: Ogden, Utah

10. Armada Warden MNC 11

Brand: Armada Skis Hometown: Park City, Utah

Powder skis reviewed in the article are as follows:

1. DPS Alchemist Lotus 124

Brand: DPS Skis Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

2. Nordica Enforcer Pro

Brand: Nordica Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire

3. Rossignol Soul 7 HD W Skis

Brand: Rossignol Hometown: Park City, Utah

4. Volkl Confession

Brand: Marker Volkl USA Inc. Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire

5. Black Diamond Boundary Pro 115:

Brand: Black Diamond Equipment Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

6. Kastle 2019 BMX 105 Skis

Brand: Kastle Skis Hometown: Vail, Colorado

7. Folsom Powfish

Brand: Folsom Skis Hometown: Denver, Colorado

8. Black Crow Atris Birdie

Brand: Black Crow Skis Hometown: Chamonix, France

9. Armada Tracer 118

Brand: Armada Skis Hometown: Park City, Utah

10. Salomon QST 106

Brand: Salomon Hometown: Ogden, Utah

