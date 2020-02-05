RAVE Reviews Ranks the Best Ski Boots and Socks
Feb 05, 2020, 08:39 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The best ski boots are a crucial part of any skier's gear -- the first line of defense, it could be said, between a skier and the snow. And don't forget your socks! Ski socks are like the unsung heroes of ski gear, protecting your feet and keeping you comfortable on the slopes.
"Experience discomfort while skiing? You might assume it's your boots, but that's not always the case. It's often your socks," said William Kennedy, marketing and creative manager for RAVE Reviews. "Furthermore, issues with ski boot fit, construction, or lining can really affect a skier's performance. Our ranking will tell you everything you need to know about ski boots and ski socks," he said.
A total of 10 products were reviewed in each ranking. Ski socks were reviewed on the following: material, height, thickness, softness, brand, price, customer ratings, customer reviews, pros and cons, and popularity.
Ski boots were reviewed on the following: branding, safety/testing, comfort, last, weight, construction, versatility, innovation, user-friendliness, style, warranty, price, and reviews.
Ski socks reviewed in the article are as follows:
1. Smartwool PhD Ski Light Socks
Brand: Smartwool Hometown: Denver, Colorado
2. Dissent Ski GFX Compression Hybrid Protect Sock
Brand: Dissent Labs Hometown: British Columbia, Canada
3. Fox River Over-the-Calf Merino Wool Blend Ski Socks
Brand: Fox River Hometown: Osage, Iowa
4. Darn Tough Over-the-Calf Padded Light Ski Socks
Brand: Darn Tough Vermont Hometown: Northfield, Vermont
5. Icebreaker Ski + Light OTC Ski Sock
Brand: Icebreaker Hometown: Auckland, New Zealand
6. EURO Socks 3211 Silver Supreme OTC Ski Sock
Brand: Eurosocks International Hometown: Tucson, Arizona
7. Pure Athlete High Performance Wool Ski Socks
Brand: Pure Athlete Hometown: X
8. Wigwam Snow Sirocco Ski Socks
Brand: Wigwam Mills Inc. Hometown: Sheboygan, Wisconsin
9. Zensah Far Infrared Ski Socks
Brand: Zensah Hometown: Hallandale Beach, Florida
10. Hotronic XLP PFI 50 Heat Socks
Brand: Hotronic Hometown: Williston, Vermont
Ski boots reviewed in the article are as follows:
1. Lange RX 100
Brand: Lange Boots Hometown: Isere, France
2. Scarpa Maestrale RS
Brand: Scarpa Hometown: Boulder, Colorado
3. Salomon QST Pro 100 TR
Brand: Salomon Hometown: Ogden, Utah
4. Rossignol AllTrack 90
Brand: Rossignol Hometown: Park City, Utah
5. Head Kore 1
Brand: HEAD UK Hometown: Boulder, Colorado
6. Technica Mach1 130
Brand: Technica Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire
7. Dalbello Panterra 120 ID
Brand: Marker Volkl USA Inc. Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire
8. Atomic Hawx Prime 100
Brand: Atomic Hometown: Ogden, Utah
9. Nordica Speedmachine 100
Brand: Nordica Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire
10. Arc'teryx Procline AR Carbon
Brand: Arc'teryx Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Read the complete ranking here:
https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-ski-boots/
https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-ski-socks/
RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.
Questions? Contact:
William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews
Web: http://www.ravereviews.org
Email: 233721@email4pr.com
Phone: 541-225-4959
SOURCE RAVE Reviews
Share this article