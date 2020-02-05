﻿RAVE Reviews Ranks the Best Ski Boots and Socks

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The best ski boots are a crucial part of any skier's gear -- the first line of defense, it could be said, between a skier and the snow. And don't forget your socks! Ski socks are like the unsung heroes of ski gear, protecting your feet and keeping you comfortable on the slopes.

"Experience discomfort while skiing? You might assume it's your boots, but that's not always the case. It's often your socks," said William Kennedy, marketing and creative manager for RAVE Reviews. "Furthermore, issues with ski boot fit, construction, or lining can really affect a skier's performance. Our ranking will tell you everything you need to know about ski boots and ski socks," he said.

A total of 10 products were reviewed in each ranking. Ski socks were reviewed on the following: material, height, thickness, softness, brand, price, customer ratings, customer reviews, pros and cons, and popularity.

Ski boots were reviewed on the following: branding, safety/testing, comfort, last, weight, construction, versatility, innovation, user-friendliness, style, warranty, price, and reviews.

Ski socks reviewed in the article are as follows:

1. Smartwool PhD Ski Light Socks

Brand: Smartwool Hometown: Denver, Colorado

2. Dissent Ski GFX Compression Hybrid Protect Sock

Brand: Dissent Labs Hometown: British Columbia, Canada

3. Fox River Over-the-Calf Merino Wool Blend Ski Socks

Brand: Fox River Hometown: Osage, Iowa

4. Darn Tough Over-the-Calf Padded Light Ski Socks

Brand: Darn Tough Vermont Hometown: Northfield, Vermont

5. Icebreaker Ski + Light OTC Ski Sock

Brand: Icebreaker Hometown: Auckland, New Zealand

6. EURO Socks 3211 Silver Supreme OTC Ski Sock

Brand: Eurosocks International Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

7. Pure Athlete High Performance Wool Ski Socks

Brand: Pure Athlete Hometown: X

8. Wigwam Snow Sirocco Ski Socks

Brand: Wigwam Mills Inc. Hometown: Sheboygan, Wisconsin

9. Zensah Far Infrared Ski Socks

Brand: Zensah Hometown: Hallandale Beach, Florida

10. Hotronic XLP PFI 50 Heat Socks

Brand: Hotronic Hometown: Williston, Vermont

Ski boots reviewed in the article are as follows:

1. Lange RX 100

Brand: Lange Boots Hometown: Isere, France

2. Scarpa Maestrale RS

Brand: Scarpa Hometown: Boulder, Colorado

3. Salomon QST Pro 100 TR

Brand: Salomon Hometown: Ogden, Utah

4. Rossignol AllTrack 90

Brand: Rossignol Hometown: Park City, Utah

5. Head Kore 1

Brand: HEAD UK Hometown: Boulder, Colorado

6. Technica Mach1 130

Brand: Technica Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire

7. Dalbello Panterra 120 ID

Brand: Marker Volkl USA Inc. Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire

8. Atomic Hawx Prime 100

Brand: Atomic Hometown: Ogden, Utah

9. Nordica Speedmachine 100

Brand: Nordica Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire

10. Arc'teryx Procline AR Carbon

Brand: Arc'teryx Hometown: Ogden, Utah

Read the complete ranking here:

https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-ski-boots/

https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-ski-socks/

RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.

