﻿RAVE Reviews Ranks the Best Snowboard Boots, Bindings, and Brands

News provided by

RAVE Reviews

Jan 23, 2020, 08:31 ET

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting the best snowboard gear helps anyone enjoy their time on the slopes, in the park, or on the half-pipe, whether they're new to the sport of snowboarding or an experienced rider.

"There's a lot to know before shopping for the best snowboard gear," said William Kennedy, marketing and creative manager for RAVE Reviews. "Whether you're looking for snowboard boots or bindings or a new snowboard from the best brand, these three rankings will help you have a great time snowboarding this winter."

A total of 10 products were reviewed in each ranking. Snowboard brands were reviewed on the following: price, diversity of product, consumer reviews, reputation in the industry, warranties, and length of time in business. Snowboard bindings were reviewed on the following: price, brand, versatility, durability, warranties, flex, baseplate, highback, straps, buckles, and additional features. Snowboard boots were reviewed on the following: consumer reviews, boot material, boot flex, and price.

Snowboard boots reviewed in the article are as follows:

1.        thirtytwo Lashed

Brand: thirtytwo                                   Hometown: Lake Forest, California

2.        Vans Infuse

Brand: Vans                                        Hometown: Costa Mesa, California

3.        thirtytwo Exit

Brand: thirtytwo                                   Hometown: Lake Forest, California

4.        Burton Moto

Brand: Burton                                      Hometown: Burlington, Vermont

5.        Burton Ion

Brand: Burton                                      Hometown: Burlington, VT

6.        K2 Maysis

Brand: K2 Sports                                Hometown: Seattle, Washington

7.        DC Phase

Brand: Boardriders, Inc.                      Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

8.        K2 Taro Tamai Snowsurfer

Brand: K2 Sports                                Hometown: Seattle, Washington

9.        Adidas Samba ADV

Brand: Adidas                                     Hometown: Portland, OR

10.        Ride Anthem

Brand: RIDE Snowboards                  Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Snowboard bindings reviewed in the article are as follows:

1.        K2 Lien AT Snowboard Bindings

Brand: K2 Sports                                Hometown: Seattle, Washington

2.        Flux GS Snowboard Bindings

Brand: Flux Bindings                           Hometown: Vancouver, Canada

3.        Flow Alpha Snowboard Bindings

Brand: Nidecker                                  Hometown: Rolle, Switzerland

4.        Union Force Snowboard Bindings

Brand: Union Bindings Company       Hometown: Seattle, Washington

5.        Salomon Hologram Snowboard Bindings

Brand: Salomon/Amer Group             Hometown: Salomon / Amer Group

6.        Burton Malavita Leather Snowboard Bindings

Brand: Burton                                      Hometown: Burlington, Vermont

7.        Rome United Snowboard Bindings

Brand: Rome Snowboards                 Hometown: Waterbury, Vermont

8.        GNU Cheeter Snowboard Bindings

Brand: Mervin Manufacturing             Hometown: Seattle, Washington

9.        Ride Rodeo Snowboard Bindings

Brand: RIDE Snowboards                  Hometown: Seattle, Washington

10.        Union Contact Pro Snowboard Bindings

Brand: Union Binding Company         Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Snowboard brands reviewed in the article are as follows:

1.        RIDE Snowboards

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

2.        Burton Snowboards

Hometown: Burlington, Vermont

3.        GNU Snowboards/Mervin Manufacturing

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

4.        Arbor Collective

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

5.        Roxy Snowboards/Boardriders, Inc.

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

6.        Lib Tech Snowboards/Mervin Manufacturing

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

7.        Rome Snowboards

Hometown: Waterbury, Vermont

8.        Nitro Snowboards

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

9.        K2 Sports

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

10.        Never Summer Industries

Hometown: Denver, Colorado

Read the complete ranking here:
https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-snowboard-boots/ 
https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-snowboard-brands/ 
https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-snowboard-bindings/

RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.

Questions? Contact:
William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews
Web: http://www.ravereviews.org 
Email: 232756@email4pr.com
Phone: 541-225-4959

SOURCE RAVE Reviews

You just read:

﻿RAVE Reviews Ranks the Best Snowboard Boots, Bindings, and Brands

News provided by

RAVE Reviews

Jan 23, 2020, 08:31 ET