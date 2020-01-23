RAVE Reviews Ranks the Best Snowboard Boots, Bindings, and Brands
Jan 23, 2020, 08:31 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting the best snowboard gear helps anyone enjoy their time on the slopes, in the park, or on the half-pipe, whether they're new to the sport of snowboarding or an experienced rider.
"There's a lot to know before shopping for the best snowboard gear," said William Kennedy, marketing and creative manager for RAVE Reviews. "Whether you're looking for snowboard boots or bindings or a new snowboard from the best brand, these three rankings will help you have a great time snowboarding this winter."
A total of 10 products were reviewed in each ranking. Snowboard brands were reviewed on the following: price, diversity of product, consumer reviews, reputation in the industry, warranties, and length of time in business. Snowboard bindings were reviewed on the following: price, brand, versatility, durability, warranties, flex, baseplate, highback, straps, buckles, and additional features. Snowboard boots were reviewed on the following: consumer reviews, boot material, boot flex, and price.
Snowboard boots reviewed in the article are as follows:
1. thirtytwo Lashed
Brand: thirtytwo Hometown: Lake Forest, California
2. Vans Infuse
Brand: Vans Hometown: Costa Mesa, California
3. thirtytwo Exit
Brand: thirtytwo Hometown: Lake Forest, California
4. Burton Moto
Brand: Burton Hometown: Burlington, Vermont
5. Burton Ion
Brand: Burton Hometown: Burlington, VT
6. K2 Maysis
Brand: K2 Sports Hometown: Seattle, Washington
7. DC Phase
Brand: Boardriders, Inc. Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
8. K2 Taro Tamai Snowsurfer
Brand: K2 Sports Hometown: Seattle, Washington
9. Adidas Samba ADV
Brand: Adidas Hometown: Portland, OR
10. Ride Anthem
Brand: RIDE Snowboards Hometown: Seattle, Washington
Snowboard bindings reviewed in the article are as follows:
1. K2 Lien AT Snowboard Bindings
Brand: K2 Sports Hometown: Seattle, Washington
2. Flux GS Snowboard Bindings
Brand: Flux Bindings Hometown: Vancouver, Canada
3. Flow Alpha Snowboard Bindings
Brand: Nidecker Hometown: Rolle, Switzerland
4. Union Force Snowboard Bindings
Brand: Union Bindings Company Hometown: Seattle, Washington
5. Salomon Hologram Snowboard Bindings
Brand: Salomon/Amer Group Hometown: Salomon / Amer Group
6. Burton Malavita Leather Snowboard Bindings
Brand: Burton Hometown: Burlington, Vermont
7. Rome United Snowboard Bindings
Brand: Rome Snowboards Hometown: Waterbury, Vermont
8. GNU Cheeter Snowboard Bindings
Brand: Mervin Manufacturing Hometown: Seattle, Washington
9. Ride Rodeo Snowboard Bindings
Brand: RIDE Snowboards Hometown: Seattle, Washington
10. Union Contact Pro Snowboard Bindings
Brand: Union Binding Company Hometown: Seattle, Washington
Snowboard brands reviewed in the article are as follows:
1. RIDE Snowboards
Hometown: Seattle, Washington
2. Burton Snowboards
Hometown: Burlington, Vermont
3. GNU Snowboards/Mervin Manufacturing
Hometown: Seattle, Washington
4. Arbor Collective
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
5. Roxy Snowboards/Boardriders, Inc.
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
6. Lib Tech Snowboards/Mervin Manufacturing
Hometown: Seattle, Washington
7. Rome Snowboards
Hometown: Waterbury, Vermont
8. Nitro Snowboards
Hometown: Seattle, Washington
9. K2 Sports
Hometown: Seattle, Washington
10. Never Summer Industries
Hometown: Denver, Colorado
Read the complete ranking here:
https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-snowboard-boots/
https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-snowboard-brands/
https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-snowboard-bindings/
RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.
