﻿RAVE Reviews Releases a Ranking of the Best Scholarship Websites

Free money anyone? Ok, so there is no such thing as "free money," but some scholarships come close. Unfortunately, a majority of students don't know how many amazing scholarship opportunities are available because the good ones are often elusive. To make matters worse, many scholarship sites have ulterior motives. Students don't need the extra stress of worrying about finding reputable scholarships, so RAVE Reviews compiled a ranking of the best scholarship sites to make the process a little simpler.

For anyone who doesn't want to think about applying for scholarships, try thinking about the soul-crushing debt you will be facing after getting your degree. Unless you have been endowed with amazing athletic abilities or have wealthy parents, it's probably time to start looking at scholarships. RAVE Reviews is giving you a head start with this ranking by listing ten of the best sites for finding scholarships. RAVE sifted through the trash and only included sites that not only have a good reputation, but also provide an ample and diverse array of scholarships for students.

"Listen up, this is your future talking. You have graduated with a valuable degree and are nearly debt free because you found amazing scholarships on the sites RAVE Reviews recommended," said Hillary Miller, Managing Editor for RAVE Reviews. "I wish I had a list like this when I was going through college. Trust me, the sites we rounded up will pay off."

In determining which scholarship sites to feature, RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet and took into account multiple factors such as variety of scholarships, number of scholarships, amount of money awarded annually, and frequency of appearances on similar lists.

The full list of featured products includes:

Scholarships.com (www.scholarships.com)

SallieMae (www.salliemae.com)

Unigo (www.unigo.com)

Cappex (www.cappex.com)

Peterson's (www.petersons.com)

The College Board (www.collegeboard.org)

Fastweb (www.fastweb.com)

Chegg (www.chegg.com)

ScholarshipMonkey (www.scholarshipmonkey.com)

Broke Scholar (www.brokescholar.com)

