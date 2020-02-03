RAVE Reviews Releases Comprehensive Guide to Men's Fashion in 2020
Feb 03, 2020, 08:32 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's fashion has opened up a lot in recent years, moving well beyond khaki pants and button-up shirts. In 2020, turn to RAVE Reviews' comprehensive guide to men's fashion for your cold weather makeover.
"Take some risks with your style this winter," said William Kennedy, marketing and creative manager for RAVE Reviews and author of the article. "From shirts, pants, and jackets, to backpacks, deodorants, and beard trimmers, this guide will help any man look sharp in the new year."
A total of 35 brands and products were featured in the ranking, based on the following criteria: accessorizing the product, technological advancement, fashion, trends in sustainability and eco-consciousness, and how to shop for the product.
Brands and products featured in the article include:
1. Alex Vando Mens Dress Shirts Regular Fit Long Sleeve Men Shirt
Brand: Alex Vando Hometown: X
2. OCHENTA Men's Long Sleeve Military Style Cargo Tactical Work Shirt
Brand: Ochenta Hometown: X
3. COOFANDY Men's Casual Dress Shirt Button Down Shirts Long-Sleeve Denim Work Shirt
Brand: Coofandy Hometown: X
4. uxcell Men Short Sleeve Button Front Floral Print Cotton Beach Hawaiian Shirt
Brand: uxcell Hometown: X
5. COOFANDY Men's Hipster Hip Hop Shirt Casual Zipper Shirt Irregular Short Sleeve T Shirt
Brand: Coofandy Hometown: X
6. PJ PAUL JONES Men's Solid Color Shiny Satin Silk Like Dance Prom Dress Shirt
Brand: PJ Paul Jones Hometown: Shenzen, China
7. HAORUN Men Corduroy Bell Bottom Flares Pants Slim Fit 60s 70s Vintage Bootcut Trousers
Brand: Haorun Hometown: X
8. Haggar Men's eCLo Stria Expandable-Waist Plain-Front Dress Pants
Brand: Haggar Hometown: Dallas, Texas
9. Agile Mens Slim Fit Stretch Fashion Casual Faux Leather Pants
Brand: Agile Hometown: X
10. Levi's Men's Vintage Deer Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Aviator Bomber
Brand: Levi Hometown: San Francisco, California
11. The Leather Factory Men's Sword Black Genuine Lambskin Leather Biker Jacket
Brand: The Leather Factory Hometown: X
12. Chartou Men's Vintage Button-Front Slim Fit Corduroy Denim Jackets
Brand: Chartou Hometown: X
13. Hamilton and Hare Boxer Brief
Brand: Hamilton and Hare Hometown: London, England
14. Patagonia Everyday Boxer Brief
Brand: Patagonia Hometown: Ventura, California
15. SAXX Vibe Boxer Brief
Brand: SAXX Hometown: Portland, Oregon
16. Pantherella Quakers Socks
Brand: Pantherella Hometown: Leicester, England
17. Darn Tough Hiker Micro Crew Cushion Socks
Brand: Darn Tough Hometown: Northfield, Vermont
18. Thorlo Thin Cushion Experia® Multi-Sport Socks
Brand: Thorlo Hometown: Statesville, North Carolina
19. Tom Ford Tobacco Oud
Brand: Tom Ford Hometown: New York City, New York
20. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir
Brand: Maison Francis Hometown: Paris, France
21. Lowa Renegade GTX Mid
Brand: Lowa Boots Hometown: Stamford, Connecticut
22. Forsake Range High - Men's Waterproof Sneaker Boot
Brand: Forsake Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
23. Salomon Quest 4D 3 GTX
Brand: Salomon Hometown: Ogden, Utah
24. Swissgear 1900 Scansmart TSA Laptop Backpack
Brand: Swissgear Hometown: Monroe, Connecticut
25. Teton Sport Scout 3400
Brand: Teton Sports Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
26. Mancro Anti-Theft Business Backpack
Brand: Mancro Hometown: X
27. Real Purity Roll-On Natural Deodorant
Brand: Real Purity Hometown: X
28. Primal Pit Paste Natural Unscented Deodorant (Jar or Stick)
Brand: Primal Pretty Frank Hometown: Austin, Texas
29. PiperWai Natural Deodorant
Brand: PiperWai Hometown: New York City, New York
30. Feather AS-D2 Double Edge Stainless Razor
Brand: Feather Razor Hometown: Osaka, Japan
31. Parker SRX Heavy Duty
Brand:Parker Hometown: X
32. Dorco Pace 6+
Brand: Dorco Hometown: San Diego, California
33. Wahl 9818 Lithium Ion Plus
Brand: Wahl Hometown: Sterling, Illinois
34. Philips Norelco Multi Groomer
Brand: Philips Norelco Hometown: Andover, Massachusetts
35. Philips Norelco Series 7200
Brand: Philips Norelco Hometown: Andover, Massachusetts
Read the complete ranking here:
https://www.ravereviews.org/style/mens-fashion-2020/
RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.
