RAVE Reviews Releases Comprehensive Guide to Men's Fashion in 2020

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's fashion has opened up a lot in recent years, moving well beyond khaki pants and button-up shirts. In 2020, turn to RAVE Reviews' comprehensive guide to men's fashion for your cold weather makeover.

"Take some risks with your style this winter," said William Kennedy, marketing and creative manager for RAVE Reviews and author of the article. "From shirts, pants, and jackets, to backpacks, deodorants, and beard trimmers, this guide will help any man look sharp in the new year."

A total of 35 brands and products were featured in the ranking, based on the following criteria: accessorizing the product, technological advancement, fashion, trends in sustainability and eco-consciousness, and how to shop for the product.

Brands and products featured in the article include:

1. Alex Vando Mens Dress Shirts Regular Fit Long Sleeve Men Shirt

Brand: Alex Vando Hometown: X

2. OCHENTA Men's Long Sleeve Military Style Cargo Tactical Work Shirt

Brand: Ochenta Hometown: X

3. COOFANDY Men's Casual Dress Shirt Button Down Shirts Long-Sleeve Denim Work Shirt

Brand: Coofandy Hometown: X

4. uxcell Men Short Sleeve Button Front Floral Print Cotton Beach Hawaiian Shirt

Brand: uxcell Hometown: X

5. COOFANDY Men's Hipster Hip Hop Shirt Casual Zipper Shirt Irregular Short Sleeve T Shirt

Brand: Coofandy Hometown: X

6. PJ PAUL JONES Men's Solid Color Shiny Satin Silk Like Dance Prom Dress Shirt

Brand: PJ Paul Jones Hometown: Shenzen, China

7. HAORUN Men Corduroy Bell Bottom Flares Pants Slim Fit 60s 70s Vintage Bootcut Trousers

Brand: Haorun Hometown: X

8. Haggar Men's eCLo Stria Expandable-Waist Plain-Front Dress Pants

Brand: Haggar Hometown: Dallas, Texas

9. Agile Mens Slim Fit Stretch Fashion Casual Faux Leather Pants

Brand: Agile Hometown: X

10. Levi's Men's Vintage Deer Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Aviator Bomber

Brand: Levi Hometown: San Francisco, California

11. The Leather Factory Men's Sword Black Genuine Lambskin Leather Biker Jacket

Brand: The Leather Factory Hometown: X

12. Chartou Men's Vintage Button-Front Slim Fit Corduroy Denim Jackets

Brand: Chartou Hometown: X

13. Hamilton and Hare Boxer Brief

Brand: Hamilton and Hare Hometown: London, England

14. Patagonia Everyday Boxer Brief

Brand: Patagonia Hometown: Ventura, California

15. SAXX Vibe Boxer Brief

Brand: SAXX Hometown: Portland, Oregon

16. Pantherella Quakers Socks

Brand: Pantherella Hometown: Leicester, England

17. Darn Tough Hiker Micro Crew Cushion Socks

Brand: Darn Tough Hometown: Northfield, Vermont

18. Thorlo Thin Cushion Experia® Multi-Sport Socks

Brand: Thorlo Hometown: Statesville, North Carolina

19. Tom Ford Tobacco Oud

Brand: Tom Ford Hometown: New York City, New York

20. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir

Brand: Maison Francis Hometown: Paris, France

21. Lowa Renegade GTX Mid

Brand: Lowa Boots Hometown: Stamford, Connecticut

22. Forsake Range High - Men's Waterproof Sneaker Boot

Brand: Forsake Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

23. Salomon Quest 4D 3 GTX

Brand: Salomon Hometown: Ogden, Utah

24. Swissgear 1900 Scansmart TSA Laptop Backpack

Brand: Swissgear Hometown: Monroe, Connecticut

25. Teton Sport Scout 3400

Brand: Teton Sports Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

26. Mancro Anti-Theft Business Backpack

Brand: Mancro Hometown: X

27. Real Purity Roll-On Natural Deodorant

Brand: Real Purity Hometown: X

28. Primal Pit Paste Natural Unscented Deodorant (Jar or Stick)

Brand: Primal Pretty Frank Hometown: Austin, Texas

29. PiperWai Natural Deodorant

Brand: PiperWai Hometown: New York City, New York

30. Feather AS-D2 Double Edge Stainless Razor

Brand: Feather Razor Hometown: Osaka, Japan

31. Parker SRX Heavy Duty

Brand:Parker Hometown: X

32. Dorco Pace 6+

Brand: Dorco Hometown: San Diego, California

33. Wahl 9818 Lithium Ion Plus

Brand: Wahl Hometown: Sterling, Illinois

34. Philips Norelco Multi Groomer

Brand: Philips Norelco Hometown: Andover, Massachusetts

35. Philips Norelco Series 7200

Brand: Philips Norelco Hometown: Andover, Massachusetts

Read the complete ranking here:

https://www.ravereviews.org/style/mens-fashion-2020/

