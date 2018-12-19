RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of 10 Best Ski Towns in America

EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published its ranking of the "10 Best Ski Towns in America," available at https://www.ravereviews.org/travel/best-ski-towns-in-america/.

It's that time of year again everyone. The time to pack a lunch, fill up our gas tanks, and maybe stash a few goodies in the jacket for the lift up, or the ride down. The snow has begun to fall (surprisingly, considering the most recent climate change report) and it's time to hit the slopes once again. Some of us are fortunate enough that our mountaintop adventure is only a short distance away. For others, finding a decent slope to hit is a once a season event that must be strategically planned.

This is where RAVE comes in. Skill levels range drastically, and RAVE realized this. Included in the article is something for everyone; for the beginners who will spend the majority of their time on their butt (or face), and for the pros who scoff at anything less than a black diamond. If you are looking for a multi-day trip, RAVE came through with food and lodging recommendations as well.

"Hitting the slopes is more than just a hobby for some, it's an outlet or an easy way to leave their worries behind. We want it to be easier for everyone to experience that," said Hillary Miller, Managing Editor for RAVE Reviews.

When determining which towns to feature, RAVE compared similar rankings from multiple credible sources across the internet and focused on factors such as skill level, convenience, accessibility, and pricing.

The full list of featured towns, places to stay, grub to eat, and mountains to shred includes:

Bend, OR - Oxford Hotel- Spork - Mt. Bachelor

Telluride, CO - New Sheridan Hotel - Brown Dog Pizza - Telluride Ski Resort

Sandpoint, ID - Dover Bay Resort - Baxters On Cedar - Schweitzer Mountain

Jackson Hole, WY - Cowboy Village Resort - Snake River Brewery - Jackson Hole Resort

Truckee, CA - Cedar House Sport Hotel - Squeeze In - Northstar

Park City, UT - Washington School House Hotel - El Chubasco - Park City Mountain

Taos, NM - Taos Inn - The Bavarian - Taos Ski Valley

Valdez, AK - Totem Hotel and Suites - Roadside Potatohead Valdez - Chugach Mountains

Burke, VT - WilloBurke Boutique Inn + Nordic Spa - Foggy Goggle Osteria - Burke Resort

Bethel, ME - Snow Cap Inn - Cafe Di Cocoa - Sunday River

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, 9 months later you'd have RAVE Reviews.

