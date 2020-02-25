﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of Best Coffee Makers

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking of the 30 Best Coffee Makers, available at:

https://www.ravereviews.org/home/best-coffee-makers/

Choosing a new coffee maker isn't easy. RAVE Reviews' ranking of the 10 best coffee makers will make sure you find the perfect coffee maker for your lifestyle.

"Owning your own coffee maker means you can enjoy a cup of coffee whenever you want. More importantly, it means you can enjoy all the extra little touches that make your coffee a work of art," said William Kennedy, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews.

In determining which coffee maker to feature, RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet and took into account multiple factors such as brewing method, speed, usability, features, durability, and value.

The full list of featured products includes:

Barsetto Grind and Brew Automatic Coffee Maker x

Bee House Ceramic Coffee Dripper x

Black & Decker 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker New Britain, Connecticut

Bodum Chambord French Press New York City, New York

Bodum Travel Tea and Coffee Press New York City, New York

Bonavita BV1900TS 8-Cup Carafe Coffee Brewer Woodinville, Washington

BUNN BXB Velocity Brew Springfield, Illinois

BUNN MCU Single Cup Brewer Springfield, Illinois

Capresso 465.5 CoffeeTEAM TS Closter, New Jersey

Chemex Classic Series Glass Coffee Maker Chicopee, Massachusetts

Cuisinart DCC-3200 14-Cup Glass Carafe Coffee Maker Stamford, Connecticut

Cuisinart SS-10 Premium Single-Serve Coffeemaker Stamford, Connecticut

Filtron Cold Water Coffee Concentrate Brewer Westminster, California

Frieling Polished Stainless Steel French Press Fort Mill, South Carolina

Hamilton Beach BrewStation Summit Southern Pines, North Carolina

Hamilton Beach BrewStation Summit Ultra Southern Pines, North Carolina

Hamilton Beach - The Scoop Single Serve Coffee Maker Southern Pines, North Carolina

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot Cerritos, California

Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper Cerritos, California

Kalita Wave 185 Drippers Kanagawa Ward, Japan

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker Burlington, Massachusetts

Kona French Press Wilmington, Delaware

Mr. Coffee 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker Atlanta, Georgia

Mr. Coffee Single Serve Brewer Powered by Keurig Atlanta, Georgia

Ninja Bar Brewer System Needham, Massachusetts

Osaka Pour Over Coffee Dripper Full Starter Set x

OXO 9-Cup Coffee Maker Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

SterlingPro European Style French Press x

Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Huntington Beach, California

Toddy T2N Cold Brew System Loveland, Colorado

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

Questions? Contact:

William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews

Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/

Phone: 541-225-4959

Email: 234343@email4pr.com

SOURCE RAVE Reviews