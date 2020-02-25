RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of Best Coffee Makers
Feb 25, 2020, 08:32 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking of the 30 Best Coffee Makers, available at:
https://www.ravereviews.org/home/best-coffee-makers/
Choosing a new coffee maker isn't easy. RAVE Reviews' ranking of the 10 best coffee makers will make sure you find the perfect coffee maker for your lifestyle.
"Owning your own coffee maker means you can enjoy a cup of coffee whenever you want. More importantly, it means you can enjoy all the extra little touches that make your coffee a work of art," said William Kennedy, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews.
In determining which coffee maker to feature, RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet and took into account multiple factors such as brewing method, speed, usability, features, durability, and value.
The full list of featured products includes:
Barsetto Grind and Brew Automatic Coffee Maker x
Bee House Ceramic Coffee Dripper x
Black & Decker 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker New Britain, Connecticut
Bodum Chambord French Press New York City, New York
Bodum Travel Tea and Coffee Press New York City, New York
Bonavita BV1900TS 8-Cup Carafe Coffee Brewer Woodinville, Washington
BUNN BXB Velocity Brew Springfield, Illinois
BUNN MCU Single Cup Brewer Springfield, Illinois
Capresso 465.5 CoffeeTEAM TS Closter, New Jersey
Chemex Classic Series Glass Coffee Maker Chicopee, Massachusetts
Cuisinart DCC-3200 14-Cup Glass Carafe Coffee Maker Stamford, Connecticut
Cuisinart SS-10 Premium Single-Serve Coffeemaker Stamford, Connecticut
Filtron Cold Water Coffee Concentrate Brewer Westminster, California
Frieling Polished Stainless Steel French Press Fort Mill, South Carolina
Hamilton Beach BrewStation Summit Southern Pines, North Carolina
Hamilton Beach BrewStation Summit Ultra Southern Pines, North Carolina
Hamilton Beach - The Scoop Single Serve Coffee Maker Southern Pines, North Carolina
Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot Cerritos, California
Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper Cerritos, California
Kalita Wave 185 Drippers Kanagawa Ward, Japan
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker Burlington, Massachusetts
Kona French Press Wilmington, Delaware
Mr. Coffee 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker Atlanta, Georgia
Mr. Coffee Single Serve Brewer Powered by Keurig Atlanta, Georgia
Ninja Bar Brewer System Needham, Massachusetts
Osaka Pour Over Coffee Dripper Full Starter Set x
OXO 9-Cup Coffee Maker Chambersburg, Pennsylvania
OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker Chambersburg, Pennsylvania
SterlingPro European Style French Press x
Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Huntington Beach, California
Toddy T2N Cold Brew System Loveland, Colorado
RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.
Questions? Contact:
William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews
Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/
Phone: 541-225-4959
Email: 234343@email4pr.com
SOURCE RAVE Reviews
Share this article