﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of Best Coffee Makers

Feb 25, 2020, 08:32 ET

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking of the 30 Best Coffee Makers, available at:

Choosing a new coffee maker isn't easy. RAVE Reviews' ranking of the 10 best coffee makers will make sure you find the perfect coffee maker for your lifestyle.

"Owning your own coffee maker means you can enjoy a cup of coffee whenever you want. More importantly, it means you can enjoy all the extra little touches that make your coffee a work of art," said William Kennedy, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews.

In determining which coffee maker to feature, RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet and took into account multiple factors such as brewing method, speed, usability, features, durability, and value.

The full list of featured products includes:

Barsetto Grind and Brew Automatic Coffee Maker                x

Bee House Ceramic Coffee Dripper                                x

Black & Decker 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker        New Britain, Connecticut

Bodum Chambord French Press                                New York City, New York

Bodum Travel Tea and Coffee Press                                New York City, New York

Bonavita BV1900TS 8-Cup Carafe Coffee Brewer                Woodinville, Washington

BUNN BXB Velocity Brew                                        Springfield, Illinois

BUNN MCU Single Cup Brewer                                Springfield, Illinois

Capresso 465.5 CoffeeTEAM TS                                Closter, New Jersey

Chemex Classic Series Glass Coffee Maker                        Chicopee, Massachusetts

Cuisinart DCC-3200 14-Cup Glass Carafe Coffee Maker        Stamford, Connecticut

Cuisinart SS-10 Premium Single-Serve Coffeemaker        Stamford, Connecticut

Filtron Cold Water Coffee Concentrate Brewer                Westminster, California

Frieling Polished Stainless Steel French Press                Fort Mill, South Carolina

Hamilton Beach BrewStation Summit                        Southern Pines, North Carolina

Hamilton Beach BrewStation Summit Ultra                        Southern Pines, North Carolina

Hamilton Beach - The Scoop Single Serve Coffee Maker        Southern Pines, North Carolina

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot                        Cerritos, California

Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper                                Cerritos, California

Kalita Wave 185 Drippers                                        Kanagawa Ward, Japan

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker                        Burlington, Massachusetts

Kona French Press                                                Wilmington, Delaware

Mr. Coffee 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker                Atlanta, Georgia

Mr. Coffee Single Serve Brewer Powered by Keurig                Atlanta, Georgia

Ninja Bar Brewer System                                        Needham, Massachusetts

Osaka Pour Over Coffee Dripper Full Starter Set                x

OXO 9-Cup Coffee Maker                                        Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker                                Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

SterlingPro European Style French Press                        x

Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker                                Huntington Beach, California

Toddy T2N Cold Brew System                                Loveland, Colorado

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

Questions? Contact:
William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews
Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/
Phone: 541-225-4959
Email: 234343@email4pr.com

