RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of Best DS Games

Between the revolutionary Gameboy and the nifty Switch, it can be easy to forget the period of personal gaming that was ruled by the mighty Nintendo DS. It's a crime that so many people are letting it gather dust in a closet or sit idle on Ebay. This is the device that ushered us from clunky graphics and dimly-lit screens to the hyper-real games of today. After selling 2.3 million units in its first year, the DS quickly became the go-to handheld gaming system around the world.

Some of you may remember playing New Super Mario Bros, our number one pick for Best DS Game, with the full glory of the DS's dual-screens and built-in microphone. Whether you need a hit of nostalgia or are just looking for a fun way to kill time, you need to dust off that DS. Don't get overwhelmed by the countless choices of quality games. In this ranking, RAVE serves up the best DS games from a variety of categories including RPG, platform, adventure, and more.

"You can't go wrong with this line-up of games," said Hillary Miller, Managing Editor for RAVE Reviews. "It just depends if you feel like evading the police in Chinatown or trying to catch Mewtwo. The choice is yours."

In determining which games to feature, RAVE compared reviews from multiple online sources and then accounted for factors such as value for money, believability, multiplayer options, replay value, depth, and game originality.

The full list of featured titles includes:

999: 9 Hours, 9 Persons, 9 Doors - Chunsoft, 2009

Advance Wars: Dual Strike - Nintendo, 2005

Animal Crossing: Wild World - Nintendo, 2005

Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow - Konami, 2005

Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin - Konami, 2006

Chrono Trigger - Square Enix, 2008

Dragon Quest IX - Level-5, 2009

Elite Beat Agents - Nintendo, 2006

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon - Intelligent Systems, 2008

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars - Rockstar Games, 2009

Kirby Canvas Curse - HAL Laboratory, 2005

Kirby Mass Attack - HAL Laboratory, 2011

Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story - AlphaDream, 2009

Mario Kart DS - Nintendo, 2005

Mario and Luigi: Partners In Time - AlphaDream, 2005

New Super Mario Bros. - Nintendo, 2006

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Capcom, 2001

Picross 3D - HAL Laboratory, 2009

Pokemon Black 2 and White 2 - Game Freak, 2012

Pokemon Black and White - Game Freak, 2010

Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver - Game Freak, 2009

Pokemon Pearl and Diamond - Game Freak, 2006

Professor Layton and the Curious Village - Level-5, 2007

Professor Layton and the Unwound Future - Level-5, 2008

Radiant Historia - Atlus, 2010

Super Scribblenauts - 5th Cell, 2010

The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass - Nintendo, 2007

The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks - Nintendo, 2009

The World Ends With You - Square Enix, 2007

