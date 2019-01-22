RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of Best DS Games
Jan 28, 2019, 08:20 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published its ranking of the "Best DS Games," available at https://www.ravereviews.org/entertainment/best-ds-games/.
Between the revolutionary Gameboy and the nifty Switch, it can be easy to forget the period of personal gaming that was ruled by the mighty Nintendo DS. It's a crime that so many people are letting it gather dust in a closet or sit idle on Ebay. This is the device that ushered us from clunky graphics and dimly-lit screens to the hyper-real games of today. After selling 2.3 million units in its first year, the DS quickly became the go-to handheld gaming system around the world.
Some of you may remember playing New Super Mario Bros, our number one pick for Best DS Game, with the full glory of the DS's dual-screens and built-in microphone. Whether you need a hit of nostalgia or are just looking for a fun way to kill time, you need to dust off that DS. Don't get overwhelmed by the countless choices of quality games. In this ranking, RAVE serves up the best DS games from a variety of categories including RPG, platform, adventure, and more.
"You can't go wrong with this line-up of games," said Hillary Miller, Managing Editor for RAVE Reviews. "It just depends if you feel like evading the police in Chinatown or trying to catch Mewtwo. The choice is yours."
In determining which games to feature, RAVE compared reviews from multiple online sources and then accounted for factors such as value for money, believability, multiplayer options, replay value, depth, and game originality.
The full list of featured titles includes:
999: 9 Hours, 9 Persons, 9 Doors - Chunsoft, 2009
Advance Wars: Dual Strike - Nintendo, 2005
Animal Crossing: Wild World - Nintendo, 2005
Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow - Konami, 2005
Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin - Konami, 2006
Chrono Trigger - Square Enix, 2008
Dragon Quest IX - Level-5, 2009
Elite Beat Agents - Nintendo, 2006
Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon - Intelligent Systems, 2008
Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars - Rockstar Games, 2009
Kirby Canvas Curse - HAL Laboratory, 2005
Kirby Mass Attack - HAL Laboratory, 2011
Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story - AlphaDream, 2009
Mario Kart DS - Nintendo, 2005
Mario and Luigi: Partners In Time - AlphaDream, 2005
New Super Mario Bros. - Nintendo, 2006
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Capcom, 2001
Picross 3D - HAL Laboratory, 2009
Pokemon Black 2 and White 2 - Game Freak, 2012
Pokemon Black and White - Game Freak, 2010
Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver - Game Freak, 2009
Pokemon Pearl and Diamond - Game Freak, 2006
Professor Layton and the Curious Village - Level-5, 2007
Professor Layton and the Unwound Future - Level-5, 2008
Radiant Historia - Atlus, 2010
Super Scribblenauts - 5th Cell, 2010
The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass - Nintendo, 2007
The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks - Nintendo, 2009
The World Ends With You - Square Enix, 2007
