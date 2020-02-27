﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of Best Ergonomic Office Chairs for Back Pain

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking of the "Best Ergonomic Office Chairs for Back Pain," available at:

https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-ergonomic-office-chairs-for-back-pain/

Most of us spend hours sitting at our desks every day, wreaking havoc on our backs and necks. The best ergonomic office chair will maintain your health and keep you productive all week long.

"Most of us spend more time sitting than we'd like to admit," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "We're here to provide solutions. The ergonomic office chairs in our ranking are specifically designed to prevent back pain."

In determining which ergonomic office chair to feature, RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet and took into account multiple factors such as ergonomic viability, customizability, price, warranty, Amazon review score.

The full list of featured products includes:

Eurotech Ergohuman West Hempstead, New York Flash Furniture Mid-Back Mesh Chair Canton, Georgia Herman Miller Aeron Chair Zeeland, Michigan Herman Miller Sayl Chair Zeeland, Michigan KADIRYA High Back Mesh Office Chair X MBOO Ergonomic Office Chair Huzhou, China Serta Mid-Back Office Chair Hoffman Estates, Illinois Steelcase Gesture Chair Grand Rapids, Michigan Steelcase Leap Fabric Chair Grand Rapids, Michigan Topsky Mesh Chair Hong Kong, China

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

