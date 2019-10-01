﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of Best Healthy Baby Foods

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking of the "Best Healthy Baby Foods." The ranking is available at: https://www.ravereviews.org/health/best-healthy-baby-foods/

The food that children eat at a young age can affect the rest of their lives. Evidence shows that a preference for high-sugar foods can start in infancy. The likelihood of developing certain food sensitivities and allergies is related to the age at which the child is first introduced to particular foods.

Taking all of this into account, RAVE compiled a ranking of the 10 healthiest baby foods for parents to choose for their children. In total, the RAVE research team analyzed close to 100 different baby foods to create this list.

Along with an overall top-10 list, the ranking names winners in three specific categories: Healthiest Baby Food (Serenity Kids), Best USDA-Certified Organic Baby Food (Beech-Nut Organic Baby Food), and Best Stage 3 Baby Food (Once Upon a Farm Organic Stage 3).

"Deciding what to feed your children is so important, but it can also be so complicated," said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews. "This ranking is designed to cut through the overblown marketing claims and questionable science so that parents can easily figure out what baby food they should be buying."

In determining which brands to feature, RAVE carried out extensive research and got input from medical professionals. Key criteria included the presence of artificial colors or sweeteners; fat, protein, and vegetable content; whether the baby food was non-GMO and certified organic; and the levels of pesticides, heavy metals, and other dangerous contaminants found in the food.

The full list of featured products includes:

Serenity Kids Baby Food (Austin, Texas)

Beech-Nut Organic Baby Food, Stage 2 (Amsterdam, New York)

Once Upon A Farm Organic Stage 3 (Berkeley, California)

Ella's Organic Kitchen (Union County, New Jersey)

Amara Organic Baby Food (San Francisco, California)

Fresh Bellies Vegan Baby Food (White Plains, New York)

Happy Tot Organic (New York City, New York)

Sprout Organic (Montvale, New Jersey)

First Choice Organic Baby Food

Gerber's Purees 2nd Veggie and Fruit (Florham Park, New Jersey)

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

