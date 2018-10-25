RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of Best Music Cities (And Most Underrated Venues)

EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published its ranking of the "Best Music Cities (And Most Underrated Venues)" available at https://www.ravereviews.org/travel/americas-best-music-cities-and-most-underrated-venues/.

Some of the best music shows can be found at unknown or underrated venues. As RAVE described it, "The kind that only locals know about — the darker and sweatier the better." You could be in an old fire station that was transformed into a venue (pole still there of course), and be watching the next YouTube sensation. Maybe this is why many people are drawn to this underground music scene.

Hillary Miller, managing editor of RAVE Reviews, stated "Going to massive venues and wading among a thousand other people can be fun, but nothing beats stumbling into a dark and foreboding bar that turns out to have some of the best live music you have heard."

The methodology for the ranking included scouring the internet to triangulate reviews, rankings, and data to come up with a list of the 30 best music cities in America. From there, we utilized music industry sites like Consequence of Sound as well as social media, wikis, local press, and venue websites to find the most underrated venue in each city. Each venue was then ranked on a 4 point scale, focusing on legacy, beer prices and menu, music calendar, and sound system.

The Best Music Cities (And Most Underrated Venues) ranking lists 30 cities and venues.

The title of the Best Music City (And Most Underrated Venue) goes to the Bunk Bar in Portland, OR.

The full list of winners includes:

191 Toole, Tucson, AZ

40 Watt Club, Athens, GA

Bunk Bar, Portland, OR

El Club, Detroit, MI

First Avenue & 7th Street Entry, Minneapolis, MN

Globe Hall, Denver, CO

Gypsy Sally's, Washington, D.C.

Harvest House, Denton, TX

Hi-Fi Music Hall, Eugene, OR

Hi-Tone Café, Memphis, TN

Hole in the Wall, Austin, TX

Isis Music Hall, Asheville, NC

Kiki's House of Righteous Music, Madison, WI

Laughing Goat Coffee House, Boulder, CO

Loading Dock, Salt Lake City, UT

Lookout Lounge, Omaha, NE

Magic Rat Live Music, Fort Collins, CO

Magnolia Bar, Louisville, KY

Mercy Lounge, Nashville, TN

Olympia Theater, Miami, FL

Port City Music Hall, Portland, ME

Rhythm and Rye, Olympia, WA

Siberia Lounge, New Orleans, LA

The Canal Club, Richmond, VA

The Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL

The Funky Taco, Boise, ID

The Mint, Los Angeles, CA

Toad, Cambridge, MA

Tractor Tavern, Seattle, WA

Velour Live Music Gallery, Provo, UT

