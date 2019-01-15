RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of Best N64 Games

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published its ranking of the "Best N64 Games," available at https://www.ravereviews.org/entertainment/best-n64-games/.

The release of the Nintendo 64 was arguably the greatest thing to happen in the '90s. You could disagree and say it was the rise of the legendary slap bracelet or the release of the internet, but let's be real. Nothing is more satisfying than completing the Water Temple after 9 hours of wandering in circles. Coming in at #1 on RAVE's Best N64 Games ranking, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time offers a truly unique adventure for gamers. We just recommend hitting up YouTube once you get to the Water Temple. For gamers who seek something besides a heroic adventure, RAVE added categories to cover genres such as shooters, racing, sports, and party games.

"The N64 offers so many awesome titles. You can battle to the death as a gun-wielding squirrel, or you can go race a bunch of friends on go-karts while throwing banana peels," said Hillary Miller, Managing Editor for RAVE Reviews. "Playing on the N64 is always a win."

In determining which games to feature, RAVE compared reviews from multiple online sources and then added in factors such as gameplay hours, multiplayer options, and game originality.

The full list of featured titles includes:

1080° Snowboarding - Nintendo, 1998

Banjo Kazooie - Rare, 1998

Banjo-Tooie - Rare, 2000

Blast Corps - Rare, 1997

Conker's Bad Fur Day - Rare, 2001

Diddy Kong Racing - Rare, 1997

Donkey Kong 64 - Rare, 1999

F-Zero X - Nintendo, 1998

Goldeneye - Rare, 1997

Mario Kart 64 - Nintendo, 1997

Mario Party - Hudson Soft, 1999

Mario Tennis - CSP, 2000

Paper Mario - Nintendo, 2001

Perfect Dark - Rare, 2000

Pokémon Snap - HAL Laboratory, 1999

Pokémon Stadium - Nintendo, 2000

Resident Evil 2 - Capcom, 1998

Star Fox 64 - Nintendo, 1997

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron - Factor 5/Lucas Arts, 1998

Star Wars: Shadow of the Empire - Lucas Arts, 1997

Super Mario 64 - Nintendo, 1996

Super Smash Bros. - HAL Laboratory, 1999

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask - Nintendo, 2000

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - Nintendo, 1998

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater - Neversoft, 1999

WWF No Mercy - Asmik Ace, 2000

Wave Race 64: Kawasaki Jet Ski - Nintendo, 1996

