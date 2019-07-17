﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of Best Paleo Friendly Protein Powders

EUGENE, Ore., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking of the "Best Paleo Friendly Protein Powders." The ranking is available at:

Ever since the paleo diet first started gaining popularity, there's been a growing demand for food and supplements that meet paleo criteria: no processed sugars, trans fats, or other unhealthy elements of modern food. To answer that demand, dozens of companies have started offering food products that cater to health-conscious paleo dieters.

For this article, the team at RAVE chose to focus on protein powders to cut through the misinformation and marketing gimmicks that, too often, surround self-proclaimed health food companies. The ranking highlights products that are paleo-friendly and free of artificial sweeteners and other potentially harmful additives. The ten featured products are all high-quality protein powders that are ideal for dedicated paleo dieters as well as anyone trying to live healthier.

"One of the major roadblocks of sticking to any diet is trying to figure out which products are really made with safe, healthy, reliable ingredients. We wanted to make it easier for our readers to find products that help them meet their health and fitness goals," said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews.

In determining which paleo-friendly protein powders to feature, RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet and took into account multiple factors, including protein source, value for money, and, most importantly, quality of ingredients.

The full list of featured products includes:

Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein (Franklin, Tennessee)

BulkSupplements Paleo Beef Isolate (Henderson, Nevada)

Health Warrior Superfood Protein Powder and Probiotic (Richmond, Virginia)

Julian Bakery Paleo Protein (Oceanside, California)

Left Coast Performance Organic Bone Broth Protein (Calgary, Canada)

PaleoPro Protein (Vista, California)

PerfectKeto (Austin, Texas)

Primal Kitchen Collagen Fuel (Oxnard, California)

Equip Prime Protein (San Francisco, California)

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides (Chicago, Illinois)

