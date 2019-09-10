﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of Best Patio Umbrellas

EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking of the "Best Patio Umbrellas." The ranking is available at: https://www.ravereviews.org/home/best-patio-umbrellas/

In this article, the RAVE team identifies 10 of the best outdoor umbrellas for providing sun protection as well as adding aesthetic appeal. Winners were named in three specific categories: Most Unique Design, Easiest to Use, and Best Overall.

This ranking not only presents the best products available for purchase, but also offers a useful buyer's guide. Readers will learn how to find an umbrella that's the right size for their space, and which type of umbrella design is best suited to their climate. The article explores the different materials used to make patio umbrellas, and the advantages and disadvantages of each one.

"Patio umbrellas can really bring your outdoor space to the next level," said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews. "They can add color and style as well as comfort. With this ranking, we've found 10 umbrellas that offer a good balance of features — they're easy to operate, they're well-designed, and they're durable. There's definitely something for every backyard or patio here."

In determining which patio umbrellas to feature, RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet and took into account a range of factors. For this ranking, the main criteria included durability, stability, design, ease of set-up and storage, style, and size.

The full list of featured products includes:

Sunnyglade Patio Umbrella

Treasure Garden Deluxe Umbrella (Baldwin Park, California)

Abba Table Umbrella (Bingham Farms, Michigan)

Best Choice LED Solar Lighted Umbrella (Tustin, California)

Blissun Patio Umbrella

EliteShade Sunbrella

Kingyes Rectangular Umbrella (Bingham Farms, Michigan)

ABCCANOPY Solar Patio Umbrella (Hertfordshire, England)

Rubeder Cantilever Patio Umbrella

Kozyard Outdoor Patio Umbrella (Seattle, Washington)

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

Questions? Contact:

Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator, RAVE Reviews

Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/

Phone: 1 (877) 766-9088

Email: 221427@email4pr.com

SOURCE RAVE Reviews