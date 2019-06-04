﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of Best Yoga Retreats

EUGENE, Ore., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking of the "Best Yoga Retreats," available at: https://www.ravereviews.org/travel/best-yoga-retreats

While compiling this ranking, the RAVE team investigated which yoga retreats offered the greatest benefits and most meaningful experiences for participants. With everything from AcroYoga to yoga on surfboards to 420 yoga (which is exactly what it sounds like), we can safely say that the retreats featured in this article are not your mother's yoga class at the local gym.

The ranking is designed for yoga practitioners of all skill levels and backgrounds. The team at RAVE set out to emphasize that whether you're a spiritual seeker, a serious athlete recovering from an injury, or a stressed-out parent looking for a way to unwind, there's a retreat for you. Many of the retreats on the list focus on a variety of complementary practices for holistic health, such as acupuncture, meditation, and healthy, sustainable cooking.

"Yoga is such a versatile practice, ranging from very ancient traditions to more modern variations. We wanted to make sure that the retreats in our ranking represented a wide variety of styles and teachings," said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews.

In determining which retreats to feature, RAVE did an extensive analysis of reviews across the internet. The finalized list was based on criteria such as location, quality of instructors, styles of yoga offered, cost, opportunities to interact with other attendees, lodging and catering options, and transportation requirements.

The full list of featured yoga retreats includes:

Wanderlust (Los Angeles, California)

The Esalen Institute (Big Sur, California)

420 Yoga Retreat (Aspen Canyon Ranch, Colorado)

The Standard Spa (Miami Beach, Florida; New York, New York; West Hollywood, California; Los Angeles, California; London, UK)

The Pearl Laguna (Laguna Beach, California)

Breitenbush Hot Springs Retreat (Detroit, Oregon)

Sedona Mago Retreat Center (Sedona, Arizona)

Feathered Pipe Ranch (Helena, Montana)

Sewall House (Island Falls, Maine)

Satchidananda Ashram-Yogaville (Buckingham, Virginia)

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, 9 months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

