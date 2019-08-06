﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of the 25 Best CBD Oils (Summer Update)

EUGENE, Ore., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking of the "Best CBD Oils," available at https://www.ravereviews.org/cbd/best-cbd-oil/.

As of 2018, CBD was a $1.9 billion industry. By 2024, it's expected to grow to $20 billion. The manufacture of CBD is largely unregulated, and as the industry's growth continues to snowball, unscrupulous companies are routinely selling products that aren't as pure or all-natural as their labels claim. As a result, it's important that consumers are empowered with accurate information so that they can choose safe, high-quality products. RAVE's newly updated ranking was created to provide that information.

Previous versions of this ranking featured 20 winners. With this update, the list has grown to include 25 winners. The expansion reflects the growing CBD market, with an ever-increasing number of choices and a higher standard of quality and transparency among the top-ranking companies.

"It's always exciting to publish an update to this ranking because it's a new opportunity to introduce our readers to the CBD product or brand that's right for them," said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews. "We love helping people find their perfect CBD match."

In determining which oils and tinctures to feature, the research team performed hands-on testing on dozens of CBD products. The team also posed as shoppers to evaluate the customer service and shopping experience of each company. To create the final ranking, the companies were scored on five primary criteria, including transparency, website experience, customer service, value, and, most importantly, the quality of the product.

The full list of featured brands includes:

Lazarus Naturals (Portland, Oregon)

RE: Botanicals (Boulder, Colorado)

Joy Organics (Fort Collins, Colorado)

Moon Mother Hemp Company (Boulder, Colorado)

Charlotte's Web (Denver, Colorado)

Mission Farms CBD (Bend, Oregon)

SabaiDee (Los Angeles, California)

Populum (Tempe, Arizona)

Fab (Tampa, Florida)

NuLeaf Naturals (Denver, Colorado)

Receptra Naturals (Centennial, Colorado)

Pure Spectrum (Evergreen, Colorado)

cbdMD (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Medterra (Laguna Hills, California)

Pure Hemp Botanicals (Denver, Colorado)

Hoboken Hemp Co. (Hoboken, New Jersey)

4 Corners Cannabis (Durango, Colorado)

Tikun Hemp (Santa Ana, California)

Hemplucid (Orem, Utah)

Seabedee (San Francisco, California)

Green Gorilla (Los Angeles, California)

Pure Relief (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Green Roads (Davie, Florida)

CBDistillery (Denver, Colorado)

Calm by Wellness (Los Angeles, California)

