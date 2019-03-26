RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of the Best Beard Trimmers

EUGENE, Ore., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking of the "Best Beard Trimmers," available at https://www.ravereviews.org/men/best-beard-trimmers/

Everyone knows that a natural beard can woo the ladies all by itself. Well, unless you are part of a very small minority, you probably look closer to a homeless person if you don't keep your facial hair in check. Now, not everyone can be Jason Momoa, but with a little finesse and the right beard trimmer, you can impress with your own look. Your beard is visible at all times, so there should be no compromise when it comes to trimming it. This is why RAVE Reviews went out and found the best beard trimmers for every face.

How is a beard trimmer different than any old pair of scissors? Well, just look at RAVE's number one pick, the Wahl Lithium Ion Plus. This trimmer is motorized, can function as a shaver or razor, has multiple settings, and includes a variety of heads for different purposes. Each trimmer on this list has its own unique features and is almost certainly an improvement to your current trimmer. Beard trimming is an art. Equipped with one of these products, you can create a masterful beard.

"Trimming your hair with the low quality trimmers is like trying to cut your grass with a machete. Do yourself a favor and invest in one of the quality trimmers in this ranking," said Hillary Miller, Managing Editor for RAVE Reviews.

In determining which beard trimmers to feature, RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet and took into account multiple factors such as warranty, motor strength, value, battery longevity, blades/cutting teeth, and included grooming accessories.

The full list of featured products includes:

Panasonic Beard Trimmer and Mustache Trimmer

Panasonic ER-GB370K

Philips Norelco Beard & Hair Trimmer

Philips Norelco Multi Groomer

Philips Norelco Series 7200

Remington MB4040/MB4045B

Remington PG6025

Sminiker Professional Waterproof Beard Trimmer Set

SUPRENT Beard Trimmer Kit,

Wahl 9818 Lithium Ion Plus

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, 9 months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

Questions? Contact:

Hillary Miller, Managing Editor, RAVE Reviews

Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/

Phone: 1 (877) 766-9088

Email: 211547@email4pr.com

SOURCE RAVE Reviews

Related Links

https://www.ravereviews.org

