RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of the Best College Football Destinations

Football season is upon us. As the days get shorter and the weather gets cooler, the excitement has already started to build around beloved teams and time-honored rivalries. To celebrate all things college football, RAVE Reviews put together this list of the top destinations in the US to catch a college game this season.

The towns represented in the ranking cover a wide geographic range, spanning the Midwest (South Bend, IN; Lincoln, NE; and Ann Arbor, MI), the Northeast (State College, PA and Cambridge, MA), and the South (Athens, GA and Tuscaloosa, AL).

"This ranking is a lot of fun because it celebrates towns and cities with such incredible spirit and support for their teams," said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews. "And they're not just football towns, either — many of them also have a great deal to offer in terms of arts, culture, and the outdoors."

To compile the list of winners, the RAVE team started with the 20 college football teams with the highest number of wins. This list was cross-referenced with multiple rankings of the best college towns in the United States. Teams earned a point each time their hometown was named in a ranking of the top college towns.

In addition to their historical record, the recent performance of the teams was also taken into account. Finally, each town was assessed for its cultural offerings besides football.

The full list of featured destinations includes:

Ann Arbor, MI (featured hotel: Graduate Ann Arbor; featured restaurant: Taste Kitchen)

Columbus, OH (featured hotel: The Blackwell Inn and Pfahl Conference Center; featured restaurant: Refectory Restaurant)

Tuscaloosa, AL (featured hotel: Hotel Indigo; featured restaurant: The Avenue Pub)

South Bend, IN (featured hotel: Aloft South Bend; featured restaurant: Cafe Navarre)

Lincoln, NE (featured hotel: Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel; featured restaurant: Hopcat – Lincoln)

Norman, OK (featured hotel: Whispering Pines Inn; featured restaurant: Benvenuti's)

State College, PA (featured hotel: The Nittany Lion Inn; featured restaurant: Faccia Luna Pizzeria)

Cambridge, MA (featured hotel: Harvard Square Hotel; featured restaurant: Alden & Harlow)

Athens, GA (featured hotel: Hotel Indigo; featured restaurant: White Tiger Gourmet)

Auburn, AL (featured hotel: The Hotel at Auburn University; featured restaurant: The Hound)

