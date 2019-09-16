﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of the Best First Credit Cards

EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking of the "Best First Credit Cards." The ranking is available at: https://www.ravereviews.org/money/best-first-credit-cards/

A first credit card is a major responsibility, and it can easily turn into a major headache. But opening a credit card account and establishing a responsible credit history is an important step toward financial success. The team at RAVE Reviews has compiled this ranking of the best credit cards for first-time card holders.

The 10 featured credit cards are all tailored for college students, young adults, or others seeking their first line of credit. Many of these cards are also ideal for those with credit scores that have been negatively impacted by previous financial circumstances. Some don't require any credit history at all. While most of these cards won't offer perks like travel rewards, several of the winners in the ranking, such as the Capital One Journey Student Rewards, do offer cash-back bonuses.

"While there has been a lot written about credit cards that offer the best perks and bonuses, there's not as much information available for people who just want a good starter card," said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews. "We hope this ranking helps our readers build toward their financial goals."

In determining which credit cards to feature, the RAVE team took an in-depth look at the specifications and features of dozens of credit cards. The scoring system for the ranking took into account multiple factors, such as interest rate, the amount of the required secured deposit, ease of access to credit, and rewards or perks.

The full list of featured credit cards includes:

Journey Student Rewards from Capital One (McLean, Virginia)

Discover it Secured (Riverwoods, Illinois)

Wells Fargo Secured Credit Card (San Francisco, California)

Discover it Student Cash Back (Riverwoods, Illinois)

Green Dot primor Visa Gold Secured Credit Card (Pasadena, California)

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Card (McLean, Virginia)

OpenSky Secured Credit Visa Card (Memphis, Tennessee)

Capital One Platinum Credit Card (McLean, Virginia)

Citi Rewards Student Card (New York City, New York)

Credit One Bank Visa Credit Card (Las Vegas, Nevada)

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

