﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of the Best Fly Fishing Getaways

Standing outside for hours in the sun, wind, and rain, waist-deep in river water, very possibly covered in bugs: If you're not into fly fishing, that might sound like some kind of medieval punishment. But if you are a fly fisher, there's nothing better. To celebrate all things fly fishing, the team at RAVE Reviews has put together a ranking of the absolute best places to fly fish in America.

The ranking includes destinations all over the country, from the coastal marshes of Louisiana to the pristine waters of Bristol Bay in Alaska. These locations are not only the best places to make a catch, but they also offer a chance to experience unique ecosystems and serene natural surroundings. And, if the fishing doesn't quite go according to plan and you need to order dinner instead of catching it, we've got that covered too.

"The idea wasn't just to create a list of great fly fishing spots, but to come up with places that you can plan an entire vacation around. If you're traveling with friends or family who aren't as enthusiastic about fly fishing as you are, there will still be plenty for them to enjoy at all of these destinations," said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews.

In determining which destinations to feature, RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet and took into account several important factors, such as the types of fish living in each region, nearby fly fishing guide services and fly shops, and the quality of dining and lodging in the area.

The winning destinations include:

Bighorn River, MT (featured hotel: The Lark Bozeman; featured restaurant: Montana Ale Works)

Bristol Bay, AK (featured hotel: Katmai Lodge; featured restaurant: Enchanted Lake Lodge)

Snake River, ID (featured hotel: South Fork Lodge; featured restaurant: Riverside Bar and Grill)

Indian Peaks Wilderness Area, CO (featured hotel: Alpen Way Chalet; featured restaurant: Deno's Mountain Bistro)

San Juan River, NM (featured hotel: Soaring Eagle Lodge; featured restaurant: Back Cast Cafe)

White River, AR (featured hotel: Cranor's White River Lodge; featured restaurant: PJ's Lodge and River Run Restaurant)

Green River, UT (featured hotel: Red Canyon Lodge; featured restaurant: Tamarisk Restaurant)

Potter County, PA (featured hotel: Blue Skies Lodge; featured restaurant: Kaytee's Family Restaurant)

Coastal Marshes, LA (featured hotel: Wildlife Gardens; featured restaurant: Black Velvet Oyster Bar & Restaurant)

Montauk, NY (featured hotel: Montauk Manor; featured restaurant: Westlake Fish House)

