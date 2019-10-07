﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of the Best Healthy Cereals

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking of the "Best Healthy Cereals," available at: https://www.ravereviews.org/health/best-healthy-cereals/

A healthy breakfast is key to kick starting our metabolism and providing energy for the rest of the day. For both kids and adults, cereal is one of the most common breakfast choices. Unfortunately, many of the cereals that are easiest to find on grocery store shelves are high in sugar and low in nutrients. These products are poor choices for anyone trying to be conscious of their, or their children's, health.

This new ranking focuses on products that provide a good balance of nutrients for the most important meal of the day. Specifically, the RAVE team looked for cereals that contain plenty of protein and fiber, while keeping carbohydrates and sugars to a minimum. Winners were named in three specific categories: the Best Overall Healthy Cereal, the Best Low-Calorie Healthy Cereal, and the Best High-Protein Healthy Cereal.

"Choosing a breakfast cereal often means choosing between something that's healthy, something that tastes good, and something that's affordable," said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews. "With this ranking, we're hoping to help readers find an option that balances all three of those considerations."

In determining which products to feature, the RAVE team compared reviews from sources across the internet to assess how much consumers approved of the taste of each cereal. RAVE also analyzed each product's nutritional content and ingredients. Criteria included the number of calories per serving; the presence of artificial colors or sweeteners; and the amount of protein, fiber, fat, and natural sugars.

The full list of winners includes:

Magic Spoon Cereal (New York, New York)

BARBARA'S Puffins Cereal, Cinnamon (Lakeville, Minnesota)

Kay's Naturals Protein Breakfast Cereal (Clara City, Minnesota)

Kashi GOLEAN Cereal (Solana Beach, California)

ProGranola 12g Protein Cereal (Oceanside, California)

Love Grown Foods Power O's Original (Denver, Colorado)

Food For Life Ezekiel 4:9 Organic Sprouted Whole Grain Cereal (Corona, California)

KZ Clean Eating — Swedish Breakfast Cereal (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

Nutritious Living Hi Lo Cereal (Hillsborough, New Jersey)

BariWise Protein Diet Coco O's Cereal (Wilmington, North Carolina)

