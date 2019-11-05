﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of the Best Kayak Destinations for Beginners

EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking of the "Best Kayak Destinations for Beginners," available at: https://www.ravereviews.org/travel/best-kayak-destinations-for-beginners/

This new ranking features nearly every region of the country, representing a wide range of potential kayaking trips. A brief profile is provided for each location, including the geography of the area, the type of kayaking available, and the level of expertise required.

In addition to providing kayaking information about each of the winning locations, the article also provides a helpful buyer's guide for readers looking to buy their first kayak. The guide explores the materials and designs that are best suited for new kayakers.

"Kayaking is an amazing way to get outside, get active, and experience some really beautiful places," said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews. "This ranking is perfect for anyone who's interested in kayaking but isn't quite sure where to start."

In determining which kayaking destinations to feature, the RAVE team took the advice of seasoned outdoor enthusiasts and examined rankings from trusted, reliable travel guides across the internet. The ranking methodology took into account factors such as the type of water (river, lake, or ocean), difficulty of the location (calm or whitewater), access to fishing and camping, nearby accommodations, availability of kayaking classes or guides, other natural features in the area, and the ease of transportation to the destination.

The full list of featured locations includes:

San Juan Islands, Washington (Featured Hotel: Snug Harbor Resort; Featured Restaurant: Roses Bakery Cafe)

Snake River, Idaho (Featured Hotel: The Lodge at Palisades Creek; Featured Restaurant: Spoons Bistro)

Youghiogheny River, Maryland (Featured Hotel: Smith House Inn; Featured Restaurant: Lucky Dog Cafe)

Colorado River, Arizona (Featured Hotel: Shash Dine Eco-Retreat; Featured Restaurant: El Tovar Dining Room)

Rio Chama, New Mexico (Featured Hotel: Inn & Spa at Loretto; Featured Restaurant: Rio Chama Steakhouse)

Lake Powell, Utah (Featured Hotel: Lake Powell Resorts and Marina; Featured Restaurant: Big John's Texas BBQ)

The Everglades, Florida (Featured Hotel: Hoosville Hostel; Featured Restaurant: Havana Cafe)

Lake Tahoe, California/Nevada (Featured Hotel: Cedar Glen Lodge; Featured Restaurant: My Thai Cuisine)

Sea Caves, California (Featured Hotel: Blue Door Inn; Featured Restaurant: Patterson's Pub)

Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska (Featured Hotel: Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve; Featured Restaurant: Gustavus Inn at Glacier Bay)

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

Questions? Contact:

Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator, RAVE Reviews

Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/

Phone: 1 (877) 766-9088

Email: 228475@email4pr.com

SOURCE RAVE Reviews