﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of the Best Mattresses for Stomach Sleepers

Stomach sleeping can cause aches and pains if you're not sleeping on the right mattress. Specifically designed for stomach sleepers, the mattresses in RAVE Reviews' ranking of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers will provide just the right amount of give and firmness that stomach sleepers require for a good night's sleep.

"Many factors influence the amount and quality of your sleep," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "We figured it out for you, presenting only the very best mattresses for stomach sleepers."

In determining which mattresses for stomach sleepers to feature, RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet and took into account multiple factors such as eco-friendliness, cooling properties, extra support, firmness level, customer satisfaction, price, and warranty.

The full list of featured products includes:

The Saatva Classic Mattress New York City, New York Brooklyn Signature Phoenix, Arizona The WinkBed Miami, Florida Mint Mattress Phoenix, Arizona TEMPUR-Adapt® Lexington, Kentucky The Allswell New York City, New York Bear Mattress Hoboken, New Jersey Pure Green Natural Latex Mattress Niles, Illinois The Casper Mattress New York City, New York The Big Fig Cleveland, Ohio

