﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of the Best Pocket Knives

Within the last decade, the knife market has become more diverse than ever. The wide variety of styles and designs can make it difficult for consumers to determine which products have been created with high-quality craftsmanship and which ones aren't worth the money. That's why the RAVE team took on the task of finding 20 of the most outstanding pocket knives available for purchase.

Knife expert Halden Kirkwood examined numerous detailed criteria in order to compile this list. The type of steel in the blade, the efficiency of the pivot mechanism, and the versatility of the overall design were all important factors in separating out the good from the best.

"We all know what a pocket knife looks like, but there's so much more to the construction and design of these tools than you might see at first," said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews. "Factors like handle ergonomics, blade shape, and deployment mechanisms all make an impact on how efficient and durable a particular knife is going to be. Our ranking takes all of that into account."

In determining which pocket knives to feature, the RAVE research team relied on data from a variety of sources, including reviews from across the internet as well as personal expertise and hands-on testing. The scoring methodology for this ranking included five main categories: blade, handle, lockup/deployment, utility, and price point.

The full list of featured products includes:

Benchmade Griptilian (Oregon City, Oregon)

Boker Mini Kwaiken (Lakewood, Colorado)

Buck 112 Slim Ranger Pro (Post Falls, Idaho)

Civivi Praxis (Guangdong, China)

Cold Steel AD10 (Ventura, California)

Columbia River Knife and Tool Pilar (Tualatin, Oregon)

Fox Knives TUR (Maniago, Italy)

Giant Mouse Ace Biblio (Corte Madera, California)

James Brand Elko (Portland, Oregon)

Kershaw Bareknuckle (Tualatin, Oregon)

Kizer T1 (Guangdong, China)

Lionsteel TRE (Maniago, Italy)

Massdrop/Ferrum Forge Gent (San Francisco, California)

Ontario Rat 1 (Franklinville, New York)

Spyderco Paramilitary 2 (Golden, Colorado)

Steel Will Intrigue (Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania)

TOPS Mini Scandi Folder (Ucon, Idaho)

Viper Fortis (Maniago, Italy)

Kabar Dozier Folder (Olean, New York)

Zero Tolerance 0470 (Tualatin, Oregon)

