EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking series of the "Best Smoothie Blenders," available at:

https://www.ravereviews.org/home/best-smoothie-blenders/

Smoothie blenders have enough potential purposes to be used on a daily basis. RAVE Reviews' ranking covers the ten best smoothie blenders, with important information on which features and gimmicks to look for -- and avoid -- during your search.

"Smoothies are delicious, fast, and an easy way to eat your greens without knowing it," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "A smoothie blender is one of the most important and diverse tools you can have in your kitchen. Choose yours from our ranking of the 10 best smoothie blenders."

In determining which smoothie blenders to feature, RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet and took into account multiple factors such as the price of the blender, the quality of materials, and the wattage plus volume.

The full list of featured products includes:

Ninja BL660 Professional Countertop Blender Needham, Massachusetts Hamilton Beach 58148A Power Elite Southern Pines, North Carolina Oster My Blend Atlanta, Georgia Magic Bullet Blender Los Angeles, California NutriBullet Pro Los Angeles, California AIMORES Blender x

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

Questions? Contact:

Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator, RAVE Reviews

Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/

Phone: 1 (877) 766-9088

Email: 234342@email4pr.com

SOURCE RAVE Reviews