EUGENE, Ore., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking of the "Best Sports Bras," available at: https://www.ravereviews.org/women/best-sports-bras/

The right sports bra depends on the wearer's body type and preferred type of exercise. A relaxed yoga session, for example, will be more forgiving in terms of fit and support, while high-impact activities like running or CrossFit demand a more precise fit and stronger support. To account for this variety, the RAVE ranking covers a range of bra styles, including encapsulation, compression, and combination designs that include both.

Some of the featured products have a design that closely resembles a traditional bra, such as the Elomi Energise. Others showcase innovative new features and highly specialized designs. For example, the Reebok PureMove Bra utilizes shear thickening fluid for customized comfort and fit.

"It's easy to walk into a store, pick out a sports bra, and figure it'll do the job. But having a bra that's comfortable, breathable, and supportive can actually make a major difference in your workout," said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews. "We hope our ranking helps women find a bra that not only fits well, but aligns with their level of activity and sense of style."

In determining which sports bras to feature, RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet. The bras were ranked on several important criteria, including support, comfort, breathability, price, and look.

The full list of featured products includes:

Reebok PureMove Bra (Boston, Massachusetts)

Panache Sports Bra (Sheffield, England)

Varley Feliz Bra (Los Angeles, California)

Champion Freedom Seamless Racerback Sports Bra (Winston-Salem, North Carolina)

Shefit Ultimate Flex (Hudsonville, Michigan)

Alosoft Lush Bra (Los Angeles, California)

Nike FE/NOM Flyknit (Beaverton, Oregon)

Elomi Energise (Lyndhurst, New Jersey)

Outdoor Voices Steeplechase Bra (Austin, Texas)

Lululemon Free to Be Long Line Bra (Vancouver, Canada)

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

Questions? Contact:

Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator, RAVE Reviews

Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/

Phone: 1 (877) 766-9088

Email: 220543@email4pr.com

SOURCE RAVE Reviews