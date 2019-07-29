﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking Series of Best Colognes

EUGENE, Ore., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking series of the Best Colognes. The rankings are available at:

The right cologne is an important component of a man's style. But for anyone who has spent just a little time trying to find the perfect fragrance, it quickly becomes clear that the cologne market is a crowded place. Each of the hundreds of colognes out there has its own distinctive character. With this ranking series, RAVE aims to make it easy and straightforward for men to sort through the choices and find their next cologne.

The practice of making cologne and perfume goes back more than 3,000 years. While putting together these rankings, the team at RAVE took a deep dive into the storied tradition of fragrance making, delving into the art and science of what makes a good cologne — and what makes a cologne good for a particular occasion.

"The choices are just about endless, and so much of it really comes down to personal taste and where you plan to wear the cologne," said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews. "Is it something you'll be wearing to the office every day? Out to a casual dinner with friends? At a black-tie event? We cover the whole range of options in our ranking."

In order to determine the winning colognes, RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet and took into account multiple factors, such as concept, composition, duration, price, and sillage.

The full list of winners in the Best Colognes ranking includes:

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir (Paris, France)

Penhaligon's No. 33 Eau de Cologne (New York City, New York)

Byredo 1996 (Stockholm, Sweden)

Memo Paris Marfa Eau de Parfum (Geneva, Switzerland)

Santa Maria Novella Acqua di Colonia Russa (Florence, Italy)

Le Labo Patchouli 24 (New York City, New York)

Nishane Afrika Olifant (Istanbul, Turkey)

Eight & Bob Cap D'Antibes (Valencia, Spain)

Rance 1795 Le Roi Empereur (Milano, Italy)

Creed Green Irish Tweed (Paris, France)

Tom Ford Tobacco Oud (Woburn, Massachusetts)

Louis Vuitton Au Hasard (New York City, New York)

Dior Homme (New York City, New York)

Chanel Pour Monsieur (London, England)

Gucci Guilty (New York City, New York)

Yves Saint Laurent La Nuit de L'Homme (New York City, New York)

Giorgio Armani Acqua di Giò Absolu (New York City, New York)

Burberry London (New York City, New York)

Hermes Terre d'Hermes (New York City, New York)

Prada L'Homme (New York City, New York)

Ralph Lauren Polo (New York City, New York)

Additionally, this series includes rankings of the top five colognes from eight individual brands, including:

Polo (New York City, New York)

Gucci (New York City, New York)

Giorgio Armani (New York City, New York)

Yves Saint Laurent (New York City, New York)

Creed (Paris, France)

Dior (New York City, New York)

Tom Ford (Woburn, Massachusetts)

Burberry (New York City, New York)

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

