RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking Series of Best Shoes
Oct 15, 2019, 08:41 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking series of the Best Shoes. The rankings are available at:
This ranking series includes 10 articles, and each one features 10 winning products. The rankings were compiled with insight from Randy Brangman, a Licensed Physical Therapist, Exercise Therapist, and former long-distance runner. Brangman's personal expertise was complemented by the RAVE research team's analysis of objective factors, including price and consumer ratings.
"Whether you're a serious athlete, or you have to be on your feet all day for your job, or you're someone who just wants to get a little more exercise — everyone needs something different from their shoes," said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews. "This ranking series addresses all of those unique scenarios."
In determining which products to feature, RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet and took into account multiple factors. The methodology was tailored to each individual ranking. In the Best Shoes for Nurses ranking, for example, key criteria included materials, comfort, durability, arch support, price, traction and slip resistance, and style.
The full list of winning brands includes:
BEST SHOES FOR PLANTAR FASCIITIS
Vionic (San Rafael, California)
OrthoFeet (Northvale, New Jersey)
New Balance (Boston, Massachusetts)
Brooks (Seattle, Washington)
Dansko (West Grove, Pennsylvania)
Kivi (Salt Lake City, Utah)
OluKai (Irvine, California)
OOFOS (Braintree, Massachusetts)
BEST WALKING SHOES FOR WOMEN
Brooks (Seattle, Washington)
Teva (Goleta, California)
Asics (Irvine, California)
adidas (Portland, Oregon)
Nike (Beaverton, Oregon)
Saucony (Lexington, Massachusetts)
PUMA (Somerville, Massachusetts)
Keen (Portland, Oregon)
OOFOS (Braintree, Massachusetts)
BEST BASKETBALL SHOES
adidas (Portland, Oregon)
AND 1 (Aliso Viejo, California)
Nike (Beaverton, Oregon)
Under Armour (Baltimore, Maryland)
BEST RUNNING SHOES FOR WOMEN
Altra (Logan, Utah)
Asics (Irvine, California)
Nike (Beaverton, Oregon)
Brooks (Seattle, Washington)
Hoka One One (Goleta, California)
adidas (Portland, Oregon)
New Balance (Boston, Massachusetts)
Saucony (Lexington, Massachusetts)
BEST RUNNING SHOES FOR MEN
Altra (Logan, Utah)
Hoka One One (Goleta, California)
adidas (Portland, Oregon)
Nike (Beaverton, Oregon)
North Face (Alameda, California)
Inov-8 (Staveley, England)
Mizuno (Osaka, Japan)
Brooks (Seattle, Washington)
BEST SHOES FOR NURSES
Birkenstock (Novato, California)
Dansko (West Grove, Pennsylvania)
Nurse Mates (Andover, Massachusetts)
New Balance (Boston, Massachusetts)
Keen (Portland, Oregon)
Skechers (Manhattan Beach, California)
SoftWalk (Carlsbad, California)
Alegria (Ontario, California)
Timberland (Stratham, New Hampshire)
Crocs (Niwot, Colorado)
BEST INSOLES
Superfeet (Ferndale, Washington)
Powerstep (West Chester, Ohio)
Dr. Scholl's (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)
Sof Sole (Durham, North Carolina)
Spenco (Waco, Texas)
WALK•HERO
New Balance (Boston, Massachusetts)
SOLE (Great Falls, Montana)
Timberland (Stratham, New Hampshire)
Redi-Thotics (Brookfield, Connecticut)
BEST NIKE RUNNING SHOES
Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Turbo (Beaverton, Oregon)
Epic React Flyknit 2 (Beaverton, Oregon)
Vaporfly 4% Flyknit (Beaverton, Oregon)
Air Zoom Vomero 14 (Beaverton, Oregon)
Air Zoom Pegasus 35 (Beaverton, Oregon)
Zoom Fly Flyknit (Beaverton, Oregon)
Free RN 2018 (Beaverton, Oregon)
Air Zoom Structure 22 (Beaverton, Oregon)
Legend React (Beaverton, Oregon)
Air Zoom Winflo 5 (Beaverton, Oregon)
BEST RUNNING SHOES FOR FLAT FEET
Asics (Irvine, California)
New Balance (Boston, Massachusetts)
Nike (Beaverton, Oregon)
Brooks (Seattle, Washington)
Altra (Logan, Utah)
Mizuno (Norcross, Georgia)
Saucony (Lexington, Massachusetts)
Hoka One One (Goleta, California)
BEST WATER SHOES
Speedo (Cypress, California)
Columbia (Portland, Oregon)
Vifuur (Quanzhou, China)
Merrell (Rockford, Michigan)
Dreamcity
adidas (Portland, Oregon)
Promate (El Monte, California)
CIOR (Alicante, Spain)
L-RUN
Mohem (Arcadia, California)
RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.
