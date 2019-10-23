﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking Series of the Best Boots

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking series of the Best Boots. The rankings are available at:

https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-work-boots/

https://www.ravereviews.org/women/best-womens-winter-boots/

https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-winter-boots-for-men/

This three-part series from the team at RAVE includes rankings of the Best Work Boots, the Best Women's Winter Boots, and the Best Men's Winter Boots. All of the rankings feature 10 winning products in total, with an emphasis on representing products at a variety of price points. The rankings feature a combination of established, well-known companies and smaller, up-and-coming brands.

For the ranking of the Best Work Boots, the focus was on safety and durability. For the two Winter Boots rankings, the RAVE team focused on highlighting winter boots that offered warmth and waterproofing in addition to style.

"The best boots will keep you comfortable, protect you from the elements, and ideally, they'll look good while they do it," said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews. "These rankings will help readers find a pair of boots that meets their requirements for form as well as function."

In determining which boots to feature, RAVE analyzed objective and subjective factors from data points across the internet, including Amazon customer reviews and reviews from other consumer marketplaces.

For the Best Work Boots ranking, the methodology included criteria such as shoe construction, toe protection, insulation, sole design, price, versatility, and any extra features, such as metatarsal guards. For the two Winter Boots rankings, the methodology focused on warmth, traction, waterproofing, comfort, appearance, durability, and cost.

The full list of featured products includes:

BEST WORK BOOTS

Danner Men's Gritstone Work Boot (Portland, Oregon)

AdTec Women's Logger Work Boot (Denver, Colorado)

5.11 Tactical A.T.A.C. 8" Shield Work Boot (Irvine, California)

Wolverine Nation Durashocks Carbonmax Work Boot (Richmond, Indiana)

Red Wing Heritage Roughneck Work Boot (Red Wing, Minnesota)

Timberland PRO Pit Boss (Stratham, New Hampshire)

Filson Traveler Work Boot (Seattle, Washington)

Chippewa Apache Leather Boot (Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin)

Caterpillar Men's Ergo Flexguard Boot (Deerfield, Illinois)

Hanwag Grunten Boot (Själevad, Sweden)

BEST WOMEN'S WINTER BOOTS

Blundstone Women's Thermal Boots (Hobart, Australia)

Columbia Heavenly Omni-Heat Lace Up Boot (Portland, Oregon)

Kamik SiennaF2 (Littleton, New Hampshire)

Danner Women's Raptor 650 (Portland, Oregon)

Keen Women's Elsa Waterproof Winter Boot (Portland, Oregon)

Dubarry Galway Boot (Nottingham, Pennsylvania)

Sorel Women's Joan Of Arctic Boot (Portland, Oregon)

Dr. Martens Leonore Wyoming Chelsea Boots (Wollaston, United Kingdom)

Moncler Zip Side Cargo Boots (New York City, New York)

Polar Women's Nylon

BEST MEN'S WINTER BOOTS

Ariat Terrain H20 (Union City, California)

EVER BOOTS Ultra Dry (Ontario, California)

Kamik Men's Hunter Boot (Littleton, New Hampshire)

Hanwag Anvik GTX (Själevad, Sweden)

Quest Winter GTX (Ogden, Utah)

Globalwin Classic Winter Boots Chukka (San Francisco, California)

North Face Back-to-Berkeley Redux Leather Boots (Alameda, California)

Muck Arctic Sport Tall Boots High Performance (Houston, Texas)

Vasque Snowburban 2 Ultra Dry (Red Wing, Minnesota)

Lowa Tibet Superwarm GTX (Stamford, Connecticut)

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

