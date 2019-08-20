﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking Series of the Best Climbing Gear

EUGENE, Ore., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking series of the "Best Climbing Gear." The rankings are available at:

Each ranking focuses on a specific category of climbing gear (including harnesses, helmets, ropes, chalk, pants, and shoes), and features the top 10 products in the category. The winners were determined through hands-on testing by Devin Fuller, RAVE's resident expert on all things outdoor adventure.

Fuller decided which products would be tested based on consumer popularity and professional recommendation. Her methodology for each ranking was tailored to the type of product being reviewed. Key criteria for climbing harnesses, for example, included weight, comfort, durability, price, and any unique or proprietary features. For chalk, the main factors were cost, type, purity, efficacy, and texture.

"The idea behind this ranking series was to cover the full range of climbing gear," said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews. "For beginners buying their first set of gear or advanced climbers looking to replace or upgrade their current equipment, there's a lot of value in these rankings for all of our readers."

The full list of featured products includes:

Arc'teryx AR-395A/AR-385A (North Vancouver, Canada)

Beal 10mm Tiger Unicore Rope (Vienne, France)

Beal Opera 8.5mm Unicore Rope (Vienne, France)

Black Diamond 9.9mm Gym Rope (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Black Diamond Alpine Light Pants (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Black Diamond Big Gun (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Black Diamond Chaos/Ethos (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Black Diamond Half Dome (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Black Diamond Momentum Climbing Shoes (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Black Diamond Notion Pant (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Black Diamond Solution (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Black Diamond Vapor (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Black Diamond White Gold (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Blue Ice Choucas Light (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Bluewater 10.2mm Eliminator (Carrollton, Georgia)

Bluewater 9.7mm Lightning Pro (Carrollton, Georgia)

Butora Acro (Lander, Wyoming)

Edelrid 8.9mm Swift Pro Dry (Bend, Oregon)

Edelrid 9.8mm Boa (Bend, Oregon)

Edelrid Madillo (Bend, Oregon)

Edelrid Orion/Solaris (Bend, Oregon)

Evolv Nighthawk (Buena Park, California)

Five Ten Anasazi Lace (Redlands, California)

Five Ten Moccasym (Redlands, California)

Five Ten Team (Redlands, California)

FrictionLabs Magic Reusable Chalk Ball (Denver, Colorado)

FrictionLabs The Secret Stuff (Denver, Colorado)

FrictionLabs Unicorn Dust (Denver, Colorado)

GSC Gym Chalk (Dallas, Texas)

La Sportiva Katana Lace (Boulder, Colorado)

La Sportiva Mantra Pant (Boulder, Colorado)

La Sportiva Miura VS Climbing Shoes (Boulder, Colorado)

La Sportiva Solution (Boulder, Colorado)

La Sportiva TC Pro Climbing Shoes (Boulder, Colorado)

LNDR Blackout LITE Legging (London, England)

Mammut 9.5mm Infinity (Seon, Switzerland)

Mammut El Cap (Seon, Switzerland)

Mammut Wall Rider (Seon, Switzerland)

Mammut Wall Rider MIPS (Seon, Switzerland)

Metolius Refillable Chalk Sock (Bend, Oregon)

Metolius Safe Tech Deluxe (Bend, Oregon)

Outdoor Voices Tech Sweat Short (Austin, Texas)

Patagonia Cloud Ridge Pants (Ventura, California)

Petzl 9.5mm Arial Dry (West Valley City, Utah)

Petzl Boreo (West Valley City, Utah)

Petzl Corax (West Valley City, Utah)

Petzl Meteor (West Valley City, Utah)

Petzl Power Crunch (West Valley City, Utah)

Petzl Sirocco (West Valley City, Utah)

Petzl Sitta (West Valley City, Utah)

PrAna Men's Stretch Zion Pant (Carlsbad, California)

PrAna Mojo Short (Carlsbad, California)

Primo Chalk (Austin, Texas)

Pur Chalk (Lewes, Delaware)

Singing Rock Penta (Poniklá, Czech Republic)

Sterling 9.8mm Evolution Velocity (Biddeford, Maine)

The North Face North Dome Pants (Alameda, California)

Topo Designs Climb Pant (Denver, Colorado)

Trango Gunpowder (Lafayette, Colorado)

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

