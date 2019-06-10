﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking Series of the Best Eye Creams

EUGENE, Ore., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking series of the best eye creams. The rankings are available at:

https://www.ravereviews.org/women/best-eye-creams/

https://www.ravereviews.org/women/best-drugstore-eye-creams/

https://www.ravereviews.org/women/best-korean-eye-creams/

The team at RAVE eyed up the most effective eye creams on the market in a variety of categories. While the overall Best Eye Creams ranking includes products across the price spectrum, the Best Drugstore Eye Creams ranking takes a closer look at some standout products in the budget range.

Several Korean cosmetics companies are worldwide leaders in the industry, and they're rapidly growing in international popularity, so RAVE created a separate ranking to focus exclusively on the Best Korean Eye Creams.

"For these rankings, we dialed in on products with safe, healthy ingredients and a track record of real results," said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews. "With so many eye creams out there, it's easy to find yourself wasting time and money on subpar products. We wanted to make it easy for our readers to get to the good stuff."

In determining which eye creams to feature, RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet and took into account numerous factors, including ingredient quality, brand reputation, value, effectiveness, and purpose (such as reducing fine lines, dark circles, or puffiness).

The full list of featured products includes:

AHC Private Real Eye Cream — Seoul, South Korea

Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Eye Cream — Skillman, New Jersey

Burt's Bees Sensitive Eye Cream — Durham, North Carolina

Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream — Fort Worth, Texas

Clarins Super Restorative Total Eye Concentrate — Neuilly-sur-Seine, France

Drunk Elephant Shaba Complex Eye Serum — Houston, Texas

e.l.f. Illuminating Eye Cream — Oakland, California

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules — Oxford, North Carolina

Hada Labo Tokyo Age Correcting Eye Cream — Osaka, Japan

Innisfree Perfect 9 Repair Cream — New York, New York

Laneige Perfect Renew Eye Cream — Seoul, South Korea

Laneige Water Bank Eye Gel — Seoul, South Korea

Leven Rose Coffee Eye Lift Serum — Colorado Springs, Colorado

Mamonde Age Control Power Eye Cream — Seoul, South Korea

MISSHA Misa Cho Gong Jin Premium — Seoul, South Korea

Mizon Snail Repair Eye Cream — Seoul, South Korea

Murad Renewing Eye Cream — El Segundo, California

Nature Republic Super Aqua Max — Seoul, South Korea

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Eye Cream — Los Angeles, California

Olay Eye Lifting Serum — Cincinnati, Ohio

Olay Eyes Ultimate Eye Cream — Cincinnati, Ohio

Origins Plantscription Anti-Aging Power Eye Cream — New York, New York

RoC Retinol Correction Eye Cream — New Brunswick, New Jersey

SkinCeuticals AOX+ Eye Gel — Dallas, Texas

Sulwhasoo Essential Rejuvenating Eye Cream — Seoul, South Korea

TONYMOLY Panda's Dream Eye Cream — Seoul, South Korea

Vichy LiftActiv Serum 10 Eyes & Lashes — New York, New York

Whoo Gongjinhyang Intensive Nutritive Eye Cream — Seoul, South Korea

Yes to Grapefruit Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream — Pasadena, California

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

