﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking Series of the Best Hair Dryers

EUGENE, Ore., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking series of the "Best Hair Dryers," available at:

https://www.ravereviews.org/women/best-hair-dryers/ (Best Hair Dryers)

https://www.ravereviews.org/women/best-hair-dryers-for-thick-hair/ (Best Dryers for Thick Hair)

https://www.ravereviews.org/women/best-hair-dryers-for-natural-hair/ (Best Dryers for Natural Hair)

https://www.ravereviews.org/women/best-hair-dryers-for-curly-hair/ (Best Dryers for Curly Hair)

https://www.ravereviews.org/women/best-hair-dryers-for-fine-hair/ (Best Dryers for Fine Hair)

The job of a hair dryer seems fairly straightforward: dry wet hair and maybe provide a little pomp and sass. Why is it then that so many people end up blaming and cursing at their dryer for the frizzy, unkempt results? This has a lot to do with the fact that hair dryers are significantly more complex than most people realize. Your trusty old dryer just probably isn't going to be able to give you the manicured rockstar result you are going for. Getting the right dryer plays a big role in both the health and styling of your hair, so RAVE Reviews created a series of rankings aimed at helping people find the perfect dryer for their hair needs. Get ready to be blown away.

Everyone's hair is different. This is why RAVE has included detailed rankings of the best dryers for curly hair, frizzy hair, fine hair, natural hair, thick hair, as well as the best overall dryers. Yeah, the staff at RAVE got pretty detailed. If you are just looking for an all-around solid dryer, you can't go wrong with RAVE's number one pick, the Harry Josh Pro Dryer 2000. If your hair is a bit high-maintenance and needs a special kind of taming, you should be able to find what you are looking for in one of the other rankings. Happy drying!

The full list of featured products includes:

Andis 1875W Tourmaline Ionic Dryer - Sturtevant, Wisconsin

BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme Dryer - Stamford, Connecticut

BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme Dryer - Stamford, Connecticut

BaByliss PRO Nano Titanium Portofino Dryer - Stamford, Connecticut

BaByliss PRO Nano Titanium Travel Dryer - Stamford, Connecticut

Bed Head Curls in Check 1875 Watt Diffuser Hair Dryer - Lewisville, Texas

BERTA 1875W Negative Ion Dryer

Bio Ionic 10X - Los Angeles, California

Bio Ionic 10x Pro Ultralight Speed Dryer - Los Angeles, California

CHI Air Classic Travel 2-Piece - Houston, Texas

Conair 1875 Watt Ionic Ceramic Hair Dryer - Stamford, Connecticut

Conair 1875W Mid-Size Hair Dryer - Stamford, Connecticut

Conair InfinitiPro - Stamford, Connecticut

Conair InfinitiPro 1875W Dryer - Stamford, Connecticut

Conair Pro Styler with Ionic Conditioning - Stamford, Connecticut

DevaCurl DevaDryer; Ionic Hairdryer with Diffuser - New York, New York

Drybar Buttercup Hair Dryer - Brentwood, California

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer - Malmesbury, United Kingdom

Elchim 3900 Healthy Ionic Hair Dryer: Professional Ceramic Blow Dryer - Milan, Italy

Elchim Classic 2001 Dryer - Milan, Italy

GHD Air Hair Dryer - Leeds, United Kingdom

Harry Josh Pro Dryer 2000 - New York, New York

HOT TOOLS Signature Series 1875W Salon Turbo Ionic Dryer - El Paso, Texas

Instyler BLU Turbo Ionic Dryer - Culver City, California

Instyler TURBO Ionic - Culver City, California

JINRI 1875W Professional Salon Hair Dryer Ionic Infrared Blow Hair Dryer

NuMe Signature Hair Dryer - Chatsworth, California

Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer - Osaka, Japan

Paralux Alyon Air Ionizer - Los Angeles, California

Paralux Eco-Friendly 3800 Hair Dryer - Los Angeles, California

Paul Mitchell's Neuro Dry - Beverly Hills, California

Remington Pro Hair Dryer with Pearl Ceramic Technology - New York, New York

Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer for Faster Drying & Maximum Shine - New York, New York

Revlon Salon Infrared Hair Dryer - New York, New York

RUSK Engineering Super Freak Professional 2000 Watt Dryer - Stamford, Connecticut

Solano Supersolano 3500 Lite Professional Hair Dryer - Atlanta, Georgia

T3 Cura LUXE Hair Dryer - Venice, California

T3 Featherweight Luxe 2I Dryer - Venice, California

Vivid and Vogue Negative Ionic Blow Dryer - Shenzhen, China

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, 9 months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

Questions? Contact:

Hillary Miller, Managing Editor, RAVE Reviews

Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/

Phone: 1 (877) 766-9088

Email: 213648@email4pr.com

SOURCE RAVE Reviews

Related Links

http://www.ravereviews.org

