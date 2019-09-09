﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking Series of the Best Whiskey

EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking series of the "Best Whiskeys." The rankings are available at:

Whiskey is more than just the key ingredient in an Old Fashioned. Much like wine, the manufacture of whiskey is rich in tradition and high standards of craftsmanship. This ranking series from RAVE covers five different categories of whiskeys: bourbon, rye whiskey, Irish whiskey, Japanese whisky, and Scotch.

Each of these types is traditionally made in a specific location with a distinctive technique, and each one produces a unique spirit as the final result.

"It was important to us to cover whiskeys at a range of price points, so that our readers could find a really high-quality spirit no matter how much they have to spend," said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews. "That's why each ranking names a winner in three categories: best top-shelf, best mid-shelf, and best budget."

In determining which whiskeys to feature, RAVE compared reviews from bartenders, mixologists, and whiskey experts across the internet. The RAVE team took into account a wide variety of factors, including flavor profile, finish, distillery of origin, ABV, price, range and quality of ingredients, and any other distinctive characteristics.

The full list of featured products includes:

Best Bourbons:

Old Forester 1920 (Louisville, Kentucky)

George T. Stagg (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Four Roses Single Barrel (Lawrenceburg, Kentucky)

Old Ezra Brooks 7 Year (Bardstown, Kentucky)

Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Elijah Craig Small Batch (Bardstown, Kentucky)

Pappy Van Winkle's 23 Year Family Reserve (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Joseph Magnus (Washington, DC)

WL Weller 12 Year (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Best Rye Whiskeys:

Willett Family Estate Bottled Rye 4 Year (Bardstown, Kentucky)

Ezra Brooks Straight Rye (St. Louis, Missouri)

Angels Envy Rum Cask Rye (Louisville, Kentucky)

Russell's Reserve Single Barrel Rye (San Francisco, California)

WhistlePig 10 Year Straight Rye (Addison County, Vermont)

Old Overholt Bonded Rye (Chicago, Illinois)

Peerless Kentucky Straight Rye (Louisville, Kentucky)

Rittenhouse Rye (Bardstown, Kentucky)

Michter's 10 Year Rye (Louisville, Kentucky)

George Dickel Rye (Norwalk, Connecticut)

Best Irish Whiskeys:

Redbreast 21 Year (Dublin, Ireland)

Knappogue Castle 16 year Single Malt (New York City, New York)

Green Spot Irish Whiskey (Dublin, Ireland)

Tyrconnel Single Malt Irish Whiskey 16 Year (Chicago, Illinois)

Clontarf 1014 Classic Blend Irish Whiskey (New York City, New York)

Writer's Tears Pot Still Irish Whiskey (Carlow, Ireland)

Tyrconnel Sherry Cask Single Malt (Chicago, Illinois)

The Irishman 12 Year Single Malt (Carlow, Ireland)

Connemara Peated Single Malt 12 Year (Chicago, Illinois)

Powers Gold Label (Dublin, Ireland)

Best Japanese Whiskies:

Hibiki Japanese Harmony Whisky (Chicago, Illinois)

Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky (Tokyo, Japan)

Yamazaki 18 Year Single Malt (Chicago, Illinois)

Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt (Tokyo, Japan)

Hakushu 12 Year Single Malt (Chicago, Illinois)

Kurayoshi 12 Year Old Malt Whisky (Tottori, Japan)

Suntory Toki Japanese Whisky (Chicago, Illinois)

Nikka Whisky from the Barrel (Tokyo, Japan)

Hibiki 17 Year Old Japanese Whisky (Chicago, Illinois)

Yamazaki 12 Year Old (Chicago, Illinois)

Best Scotch:

Caol Ila 15 Year (Norwalk, Connecticut)

Laphroig Lore Islay Single Malt (Chicago, Illinois)

Oban 18 Year (Norwalk, Connecticut)

Glenfarclas Single Malt 25 Year (Ballindalloch, Scotland)

Aberfeldy 12 Year (Coral Gables, Florida)

Lagavulin 16 Year (Norwalk, Connecticut)

Macallan Sherry Oak 18 Year (New York City, New York)

Samaroli Ledaig 1997 (Rome, Italy)

Balvenie 12 Year Doublewood (North Lanarkshire, Scotland)

Ardbeg Scotch Uigeadail (New York City, New York)

