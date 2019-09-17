RAVE Reviews Releases World Map of Every Country's Best Rated TV Shows (According to IMDb User Rating Data)

EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a study highlighting the world's favorite TV shows based on data from IMDb. The study is accompanied by a series of maps, which are available at: https://www.ravereviews.org/entertainment/the-worlds-favorite-tv-shows-according-to-imdb/

Today's big-budget American or British shows are enjoyed by people around the globe, however, TV viewers might be missing out on thousands of critically acclaimed titles from nations they might not associate with gripping dramas, heart-thumping action or side-splitting comedies.

"The map offers a diverse range of shows for globally minded consumers to explore, shows set far and wide, many of which speak to the unique cultural conditions of the countries that made them," said Isaac Feldberg, Fortune Magazine's Entertainment correspondent.

To compile the study, RAVE Reviews identified the most popular TV shows produced in every country around the world, using publicly available user rating data from online database IMDb. In cases where IMDb didn't show any highly-rated series produced in a given country, RAVE Reviews looked for TV shows filmed in or with a storyline set in the area.

"These findings are exciting as the study brings many quality TV shows out of the shadows and in front of a new audience," said Eleri Miller, Managing Editor for RAVE Reviews. "We also have gained insight into what genres attract the top scores, with drama winning with a whopping 25 percent."

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

