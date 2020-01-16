RAVE Reviews Unveils Three New Mattress Reviews for the New Year
Jan 16, 2020, 08:32 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From the best mattress for sciatica to the best mattress for heavy people, two new mattress review articles from RAVE Reviews are here to support you. Prefer a soft mattress? RAVE Reviews has answers for you there as well, with their brand-new review of the best soft mattresses.
"From soft mattresses to the best mattress for heavy people, finding the right mattress is an important part of getting a good night's sleep," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews, and author of the best mattresses for heavy people. "This is doubly important if you suffer from sciatica."
A total of 10 products were reviewed in each ranking, with an emphasis on mattresses at a variety of price points.
The best soft mattresses were reviewed on the following factors: comfort, durability, price, ventilation, and motion isolation.
The best mattresses for sciatica were reviewed on the following factors: health, durability, size, softness/firmness, coolness, and price.
The best mattresses for heavy people were reviewed on the following factors: firmness, thickness, foam density, edge support, and temperature control.
Soft mattresses that made the ranking are as follows:
1) Brooklyn Bedding Bloom Hybrid
Brand: Brooklyn Bedding Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona
2) Tempur-Pedic Luxe Breeze
Brand: Tempur-Pedic Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
3) Leesa Hybrid
Brand: Leesa Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia
4) Tulo Soft Foam Mattress
Brand: Tulo Hometown: Houston, Texas
5) Tuft & Needles Mint Mattress
Brand: Tuft & Needles Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona
6) Helix Sunset Mattress
Brand: Helix Hometown: New York City, New York
7) Puffy Mattress
Brand: Puffy Hometown: Los Angeles, California
8) Bear Mattress
Brand: Bear Hometown: Hoboken, New Jersey
9) Casper Mattress
Brand: Casper Hometown: New York City, New York
10) Layla Mattress
Brand: Layla Hometown: New Haven, Connecticut
Mattresses for heavy people that made the ranking are as follows:
1) Brooklyn Bedding Titan
Brand: Brooklyn Bedding Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona
2) Avocado Green Mattress
Brand: Avocado Hometown: Hoboken, New Jersey
3) Dreamfoam Bedding Aspen Latex Mattress
Brand: Dreamfoam Bedding Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona
4) Helix Nightfall
Brand: Helix Hometown: New York City, New York
5) Bear Hybrid
Brand: Bear Hometown: Hoboken, New Jersey
6) The WinkBed Plus
Brand: WinkBed Hometown: Miami, Florida
7) Big Fig Mattress
Brand: Big Fig Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
8) Loom & Leaf Memory Foam Mattress
Brand: Loom & Leaf Hometown: New York City, New York
9) Saatva HD
Brand: Saatva Hometown: New York City, New York
10) Casper Wave Mattress
Brand: Casper Hometown: New York City, New York
Mattresses for sciatica that made the ranking are as follows:
1) Level Sleep Mattress
Brand: Level Sleep Hometown: Mountain View, California
2) The Casper Mattress Hybrid
Brand: Casper Hometown: New York City, New York
3) The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Brand: Nectar Hometown: Palo Alto, California
4) Zenhaven Mattress
Brand: Zenhaven Hometown: New York City, New York
5) Luxury Firm WinkBed
Brand: WinkBed Hometown: Miami, Florida
6) The Puffy Lux Mattress
Brand: Puffy Hometown: Los Angeles, California
7) Alexander Signature Hybrid
Brand: Nest Bedding Hometown: Albany, California
8) Loom & Leaf
Brand: Loom & Leaf Hometown: New York City, New York
9) TEMPUR-Adapt
Brand: TempurPedic Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
10) Layla Memory Foam Mattress
Brand: Layla Hometown: New Haven, Connecticut
Read the complete ranking here:
https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-mattresses-for-heavy-people/
https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-soft-mattresses/
https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-mattresses-for-sciatica/
RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.
