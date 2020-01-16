﻿RAVE Reviews Unveils Three New Mattress Reviews for the New Year

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From the best mattress for sciatica to the best mattress for heavy people, two new mattress review articles from RAVE Reviews are here to support you. Prefer a soft mattress? RAVE Reviews has answers for you there as well, with their brand-new review of the best soft mattresses.

"From soft mattresses to the best mattress for heavy people, finding the right mattress is an important part of getting a good night's sleep," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews, and author of the best mattresses for heavy people. "This is doubly important if you suffer from sciatica."

A total of 10 products were reviewed in each ranking, with an emphasis on mattresses at a variety of price points.

The best soft mattresses were reviewed on the following factors: comfort, durability, price, ventilation, and motion isolation.

The best mattresses for sciatica were reviewed on the following factors: health, durability, size, softness/firmness, coolness, and price.

The best mattresses for heavy people were reviewed on the following factors: firmness, thickness, foam density, edge support, and temperature control.

Soft mattresses that made the ranking are as follows:

1) Brooklyn Bedding Bloom Hybrid

Brand: Brooklyn Bedding Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

2) Tempur-Pedic Luxe Breeze

Brand: Tempur-Pedic Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

3) Leesa Hybrid

Brand: Leesa Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia

4) Tulo Soft Foam Mattress

Brand: Tulo Hometown: Houston, Texas

5) Tuft & Needles Mint Mattress

Brand: Tuft & Needles Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

6) Helix Sunset Mattress

Brand: Helix Hometown: New York City, New York

7) Puffy Mattress

Brand: Puffy Hometown: Los Angeles, California

8) Bear Mattress

Brand: Bear Hometown: Hoboken, New Jersey

9) Casper Mattress

Brand: Casper Hometown: New York City, New York

10) Layla Mattress

Brand: Layla Hometown: New Haven, Connecticut

Mattresses for heavy people that made the ranking are as follows:

1) Brooklyn Bedding Titan

Brand: Brooklyn Bedding Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

2) Avocado Green Mattress

Brand: Avocado Hometown: Hoboken, New Jersey

3) Dreamfoam Bedding Aspen Latex Mattress

Brand: Dreamfoam Bedding Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

4) Helix Nightfall

Brand: Helix Hometown: New York City, New York

5) Bear Hybrid

Brand: Bear Hometown: Hoboken, New Jersey

6) The WinkBed Plus

Brand: WinkBed Hometown: Miami, Florida

7) Big Fig Mattress

Brand: Big Fig Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

8) Loom & Leaf Memory Foam Mattress

Brand: Loom & Leaf Hometown: New York City, New York

9) Saatva HD

Brand: Saatva Hometown: New York City, New York

10) Casper Wave Mattress

Brand: Casper Hometown: New York City, New York

Mattresses for sciatica that made the ranking are as follows:

1) Level Sleep Mattress

Brand: Level Sleep Hometown: Mountain View, California

2) The Casper Mattress Hybrid

Brand: Casper Hometown: New York City, New York

3) The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Brand: Nectar Hometown: Palo Alto, California

4) Zenhaven Mattress

Brand: Zenhaven Hometown: New York City, New York

5) Luxury Firm WinkBed

Brand: WinkBed Hometown: Miami, Florida

6) The Puffy Lux Mattress

Brand: Puffy Hometown: Los Angeles, California

7) Alexander Signature Hybrid

Brand: Nest Bedding Hometown: Albany, California

8) Loom & Leaf

Brand: Loom & Leaf Hometown: New York City, New York

9) TEMPUR-Adapt

Brand: TempurPedic Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

10) Layla Memory Foam Mattress

Brand: Layla Hometown: New Haven, Connecticut

Read the complete ranking here:

https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-mattresses-for-heavy-people/

https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-soft-mattresses/

https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-mattresses-for-sciatica/

RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.

Questions? Contact:

William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews

Web: http://www.ravereviews.org

Email: 232299@email4pr.com

Phone: 541-225-4959

SOURCE RAVE Reviews