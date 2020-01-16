﻿RAVE Reviews Unveils Three New Mattress Reviews for the New Year

RAVE Reviews

Jan 16, 2020, 08:32 ET

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From the best mattress for sciatica to the best mattress for heavy people, two new mattress review articles from RAVE Reviews are here to support you. Prefer a soft mattress? RAVE Reviews has answers for you there as well, with their brand-new review of the best soft mattresses.

"From soft mattresses to the best mattress for heavy people, finding the right mattress is an important part of getting a good night's sleep," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews, and author of the best mattresses for heavy people. "This is doubly important if you suffer from sciatica."

A total of 10 products were reviewed in each ranking, with an emphasis on mattresses at a variety of price points.

The best soft mattresses were reviewed on the following factors: comfort, durability, price, ventilation, and motion isolation.

The best mattresses for sciatica were reviewed on the following factors: health, durability, size, softness/firmness, coolness, and price.

The best mattresses for heavy people were reviewed on the following factors: firmness, thickness, foam density, edge support, and temperature control.

Soft mattresses that made the ranking are as follows:

1)        Brooklyn Bedding Bloom Hybrid

Brand:                Brooklyn Bedding                Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

2)        Tempur-Pedic Luxe Breeze

Brand:                Tempur-Pedic                        Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

3)        Leesa Hybrid

Brand:                 Leesa                                Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia

4)        Tulo Soft Foam Mattress

Brand:                 Tulo                                Hometown: Houston, Texas

5)        Tuft & Needles Mint Mattress

Brand:                 Tuft & Needles                Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

6)        Helix Sunset Mattress

Brand:                 Helix                                Hometown: New York City, New York

7)        Puffy Mattress

Brand:                Puffy                                Hometown: Los Angeles, California

8)        Bear Mattress

Brand:                 Bear                                Hometown: Hoboken, New Jersey

9)        Casper Mattress

Brand:                Casper                                Hometown: New York City, New York

10)        Layla Mattress

Brand:                 Layla                                Hometown: New Haven, Connecticut

Mattresses for heavy people that made the ranking are as follows:

1)        Brooklyn Bedding Titan

Brand:                Brooklyn Bedding                Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

2)        Avocado Green Mattress

Brand:                Avocado                        Hometown: Hoboken, New Jersey

3)        Dreamfoam Bedding Aspen Latex Mattress

Brand:                 Dreamfoam Bedding                Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

4)        Helix Nightfall

Brand:                 Helix                                Hometown: New York City, New York

5)        Bear Hybrid

Brand:                 Bear                                Hometown: Hoboken, New Jersey

6)        The WinkBed Plus

Brand:                 WinkBed                Hometown: Miami, Florida

7)        Big Fig Mattress

Brand:                Big Fig                Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

8)        Loom & Leaf Memory Foam Mattress

Brand:                 Loom & Leaf                Hometown: New York City, New York

9)        Saatva HD

Brand:                Saatva                        Hometown: New York City, New York

10)        Casper Wave Mattress

Brand:                 Casper                        Hometown: New York City, New York

Mattresses for sciatica that made the ranking are as follows:

1)        Level Sleep Mattress

Brand:                Level Sleep                Hometown: Mountain View, California

2)        The Casper Mattress Hybrid

Brand:                Casper                        Hometown: New York City, New York

3)        The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Brand:                 Nectar                        Hometown: Palo Alto, California

4)        Zenhaven Mattress

Brand:                 Zenhaven                Hometown: New York City, New York

5)        Luxury Firm WinkBed

Brand:                 WinkBed                Hometown: Miami, Florida

6)        The Puffy Lux Mattress

Brand:                 Puffy                        Hometown: Los Angeles, California

7)        Alexander Signature Hybrid

Brand:                Nest Bedding                Hometown: Albany, California

8)        Loom & Leaf

Brand:                 Loom & Leaf                Hometown: New York City, New York

9)        TEMPUR-Adapt

Brand:                TempurPedic                Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

10)        Layla Memory Foam Mattress

Brand:                 Layla                        Hometown: New Haven, Connecticut

Read the complete ranking here:

https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-mattresses-for-heavy-people/
https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-soft-mattresses/
https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-mattresses-for-sciatica/

RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.

Questions? Contact:
William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews
Web: http://www.ravereviews.org
Email: 232299@email4pr.com
Phone: 541-225-4959

SOURCE RAVE Reviews

