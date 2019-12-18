Raven Connected announces Raven+, a new product with advanced AI capabilities to protect drivers and passengers

Based on Raven, the company's original all-in-one connected vehicle system for consumers and businesses, Raven+ features a sleek, new hardware design with a bigger screen, driver assistant displays, and an innovative thermal mitigation design that allows the device to operate in even the hottest environments.

Raven+ leverages the GPU on the Qualcomm® Vision Intelligence Platform based on the Qualcomm® APQ8056 chip and Qualcomm® AI Engine to provide improved power efficiency and AI performance. Raven+ cameras incorporate Mapbox's Vision SDK to perform road-facing AI and simultaneously detect and encode roadway events. The Vision SDK detects impending collisions, tailgating, stop sign roll-throughs, and speed signs in real-time, relaying the information instantly to drivers and passengers, while documenting the roadway data for fleet managers and operators.

Tory Smith, Product Manager for the Vision SDK at Mapbox, commented, "We've been collaborating with the Raven Connected team to ensure Raven+ is fully compatible with our Vision SDK, powering sophisticated computer vision features on their platform for detecting all types of driving events, from tailgating to pedestrian alerts. We're very excited to be involved with the unveiling of this new all-in-one connected vehicle solution."

Building on Raven's robust feature set, including dual dash cameras, security, GPS tracking, navigation, Wi-Fi hotspot, facial recognition, geofencing and vehicle insights, Raven+ takes driver and vehicle safety to a new level.

"The Raven+ platform is perfect for implementing advanced vehicle AI systems like Mapbox Vision SDK as a real-world solution." said Dan Carruthers, CEO of Raven Connected. "Technologies such as these help our consumer and business users improve driving behavior and vehicle safety."

Availability and Pricing:

Raven starts at $299 with bulk discounts for fleets and financing options available for consumers. Raven Connected's latest product, Raven+, will be available for pre-order in March and shipping in the second quarter of 2020. Raven Connected will demo its latest product at CES 2020 at Booth #3900 in The North Hall of LVCC. Please contact marketing@ravenconnected.com to set up a private demo.

About Raven

A complete all-in-one connected vehicle system, Raven provides monitoring solutions for consumers and for small businesses. Raven integrates advanced technologies into a single product, including a 4G LTE-based, always-connected system; in-auto video cameras; telematics-capturing OBD; Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; GPS; displays; a security system and motion sensors; and shareable video and media. Raven is available for purchase at ravenconnected.com .

About Raven Connected

Raven Connected is an engineering design and technology business focused on the emerging connected car market for both consumers and businesses. Led by CEO Dan Carruthers, Raven Connected was established in 2016 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Many members of the Raven team were the developers behind Piper—the world's first consumer self-monitored home security product. Raven Connected has won numerous awards, including a CES 2018 Innovation Award for Raven.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT - including smart cities, smart homes and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, Qualcomm's website , OnQ blog , Twitter and Facebook pages.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform, Qualcomm AI Engine and Qualcomm APQ8056 are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About Mapbox

Mapbox is the live location platform for over 1.6 million developers. Mapbox provides a global map, real-time traffic, location search and navigation via our APIs and SDKs. Our services power industry leaders, including CNN, Facebook, IBM, Instacart, Lonely Planet, Porsche, Snapchat, Tableau, The Weather Channel, and Yahoo! JAPAN. Mapbox is the foundation for other platforms, letting enterprises analyze their data, drone companies publish flyovers, friends find each other, real estate sites visualize properties, satellite companies process cloud-free imagery, and insurance companies track assets. Founded in 2010, Mapbox has offices in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Helsinki, Minsk, Tokyo, and Shanghai. Learn more at Mapbox.com and follow our blog ( blog.mapbox.com ). Or follow us on Twitter @Mapbox.

