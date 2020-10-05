Raven Connected Launches Raven+ Next Generation LTE Connected Dashcam

Boasting a sleek new industrial design, larger driver display, enhanced cooling, and a more flexible mounting configuration, Raven+ will be a welcome upgrade to any vehicle. Raven+ delivers real-time information to drivers via visual and audible alerts for current speed, posted speed, the direction of travel, and a host of other metrics. Easily installed on either the dash or windshield, Raven+ draws power and real-time telematics information from the vehicle's OBDII port.

Always on and ever vigilant, Raven+ introduces a new multi-color security LED that flashes while parked to discourage unauthorized entry. Security panels to prevent tampering with power, memory, and SIM ports are also available for commercial applications, and the integrated back-up battery ensures any attempts to bypass these systems will be captured in real-time. Enhanced image and video in low light conditions is achieved with a more powerful cabin-facing infrared LED.

Raven+ also provides the option of a world module allowing the Company to expand its reach to international markets outside of North America. Through its growing list of OEM and reseller partnerships, Raven anticipates significant growth from EMEA and APAC over the coming 12 months.

"The launch of Raven+ represents a significant milestone for the Company", commented Daniel (Dan) Carruthers, CEO of Raven Connected, "Our teams have synthesized feedback from thousands of Personal and Business Raven customers and incorporated the best of these ideas into Raven+. The launch coincides with a number of key partnerships which we are very excited to announce in the weeks ahead".

In anticipation of shipments beginning on November 1st, pre-orders for Raven+ will be accepted starting October 5th. Customers purchasing during this period will benefit from discounted hardware pricing and reduced monthly service fees. Prospective clients are invited to learn more about this offer at ravenconnected.com/pre-sale .

About Raven Connected

Raven Connected is an engineering design and technology business focused on the burgeoning IoT connected car market for both consumers and businesses. Led by CEO Dan Carruthers, Raven Connected was established in 2016 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Many members of the Raven team were the developers behind Piper—the world's first consumer self-monitored home security product. Raven Connected has won numerous awards, including a CES 2018 Innovation Award for Raven.

