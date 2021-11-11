Raven Drum Foundation to Launch 1st Annual "12 Drummers Drumming" Veterans Day Auction

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclusive items and one-of-a-kind memorabilia from an EXTRAORDINARY COLLECTION OF MUSIC'S MOST INFLUENTIAL & LEGENDARY DRUMMERS – including Def Leppard's Rick Allen, Ringo Starr, Red Hot Chili Pepper's Chad Smith, Sheila E., Aerosmith's Joey Kramer and more – raise funds to support trauma relief and suicide prevention for Veterans.

In honor of its 20th anniversary, Raven Drum Foundation has partnered with more than a dozen drummers to present a unique twist on a classic holiday song. Founders Rick Allen and his wife Lauren Monroe reached out to some of their music-industry peers to help raise vital funds for injured service members dealing with PTSD, trauma, and suicidal ideation. "The Twelve Days of Christmas" historically did not reference the days leading up to Christmas, but the 12 days following it. This year, Raven Drum Foundation is breaking from that tradition to launch its first ever "12 Drummers Drumming" online auction on Veterans Day, November 11th and all the items will be available for shipping to the winning bidders in time for the holidays.

The online auction will commence on November 11, 2021 at 9 AM PT with a signed drumhead, a stick that was used by "The Thunder God" (Def Leppard's Rick Allen) and two of Rick's original mixed media art pieces, including a tribute to the late Charlie Watts.

The auction will be live through Monday, November 22nd and will conclude at 9 PM PT. Visit 12drummersdrumming.org to browse and bid on exclusive experiences and signed memorabilia. Over the 12-day period, the auction will feature a new drummer (or two) each day and will reveal their auction item(s).

All proceeds benefit Raven Drum Foundation's mission to serve, educate, and empower Veterans, first responders, and trauma survivors with a focused effort to prevent suicide through innovative wellness-support programs. Raven Drum contributes to global healing and community through advocacy, storytelling, and the promotion of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM).

Some of the unique items available for auction include:

Autographed Fender Strat Guitar signed by the Red Hot Chili Peppers

A 30-minute Zoom call with Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum

Autographed drums, drumheads, and sticks from multiple Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

A limited-edition Yamaha Steve Gadd Signature Snare Drum

Ludwig Snare Drum signed by Ringo Starr

Notable Musicians Who Contributed to the Campaign Include:

Ringo Starr, The Beatles

Shannon Larkin, Godsmack

Chad Smith, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Sheila E.

Todd Sucherman, Styx

Kenny Aronoff, John Mellencamp

Steve Smith, Journey

Danny Seraphine, Chicago

Duane Trucks, Widespread Panic

John Lum, The Allman Betts Band

Matt Sorum, Guns N' Roses/Velvet Revolver

Jason Bonham, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

Brad Wilk, Rage Against the Machine

Zac Hanson, Hanson

Carter Beauford, Dave Matthews Band

Joey Kramer, Aerosmith

Cindy Blackman Santana, Lenny Kravitz/Santana

Jim Keltner, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, The Traveling Wilburys



12 Drummers Drumming announcement video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlK0_-bzGxs

ABOUT RAVEN DRUM FOUNDATION

Raven Drum Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2001 by Rick Allen, drummer for Def Leppard, and Lauren Monroe, musician, and healing arts educator. Raven Drum's mission is to serve, educate, and empower veterans dealing with PTSD and TBI, people in crisis, and other at-risk populations. The foundation engages drumming as a tool for healing, allowing participants to use rhythm, mindfulness, and energy-medicine techniques as an avenue for connection and healing, and supports complementary and alternative-medicine programs for trauma recovery. For more information, please visit ravendrumfoundation.org.

