Raven Drum Foundation to Launch 1st Annual "12 Drummers Drumming" Veterans Day Auction

Nov 11, 2021, 08:51 ET
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclusive items and one-of-a-kind memorabilia from an EXTRAORDINARY COLLECTION OF MUSIC'S MOST INFLUENTIAL & LEGENDARY DRUMMERS – including Def Leppard's Rick Allen, Ringo Starr, Red Hot Chili Pepper's Chad Smith, Sheila E., Aerosmith's Joey Kramer and more – raise funds to support trauma relief and suicide prevention for Veterans.
In honor of its 20th anniversary, Raven Drum Foundation has partnered with more than a dozen drummers to present a unique twist on a classic holiday song. Founders Rick Allen and his wife Lauren Monroe reached out to some of their music-industry peers to help raise vital funds for injured service members dealing with PTSD, trauma, and suicidal ideation. "The Twelve Days of Christmas" historically did not reference the days leading up to Christmas, but the 12 days following it. This year, Raven Drum Foundation is breaking from that tradition to launch its first ever "12 Drummers Drumming" online auction on Veterans Day, November 11th and all the items will be available for shipping to the winning bidders in time for the holidays.
The online auction will commence on November 11, 2021 at 9 AM PT with a signed drumhead, a stick that was used by "The Thunder God" (Def Leppard's Rick Allen) and two of Rick's original mixed media art pieces, including a tribute to the late Charlie Watts.
The auction will be live through Monday, November 22nd and will conclude at 9 PM PT. Visit 12drummersdrumming.org to browse and bid on exclusive experiences and signed memorabilia. Over the 12-day period, the auction will feature a new drummer (or two) each day and will reveal their auction item(s).
All proceeds benefit Raven Drum Foundation's mission to serve, educate, and empower Veterans, first responders, and trauma survivors with a focused effort to prevent suicide through innovative wellness-support programs. Raven Drum contributes to global healing and community through advocacy, storytelling, and the promotion of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM).
Some of the unique items available for auction include:
- Autographed Fender Strat Guitar signed by the Red Hot Chili Peppers
- A 30-minute Zoom call with Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum
- Autographed drums, drumheads, and sticks from multiple Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
- A limited-edition Yamaha Steve Gadd Signature Snare Drum
- Ludwig Snare Drum signed by Ringo Starr
Notable Musicians Who Contributed to the Campaign Include:
Ringo Starr, The Beatles
Shannon Larkin, Godsmack
Chad Smith, Red Hot Chili Peppers
Sheila E.
Todd Sucherman, Styx
Kenny Aronoff, John Mellencamp
Steve Smith, Journey
Danny Seraphine, Chicago
Duane Trucks, Widespread Panic
John Lum, The Allman Betts Band
Matt Sorum, Guns N' Roses/Velvet Revolver
Jason Bonham, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Brad Wilk, Rage Against the Machine
Zac Hanson, Hanson
Carter Beauford, Dave Matthews Band
Joey Kramer, Aerosmith
Cindy Blackman Santana, Lenny Kravitz/Santana
Jim Keltner, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, The Traveling Wilburys
12 Drummers Drumming announcement video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlK0_-bzGxs
ABOUT RAVEN DRUM FOUNDATION
Raven Drum Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2001 by Rick Allen, drummer for Def Leppard, and Lauren Monroe, musician, and healing arts educator. Raven Drum's mission is to serve, educate, and empower veterans dealing with PTSD and TBI, people in crisis, and other at-risk populations. The foundation engages drumming as a tool for healing, allowing participants to use rhythm, mindfulness, and energy-medicine techniques as an avenue for connection and healing, and supports complementary and alternative-medicine programs for trauma recovery. For more information, please visit ravendrumfoundation.org.
Media Contact:
Laurie Baker
917-855-0970
[email protected]
