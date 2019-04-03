Raven Petroleum Achieves A Significant Permit For New Texas Fractionation Unit

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raven Petroleum LLC (Raven) has received an air permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) regarding a proposed 30,000 barrels per day crude fractionation unit in South Texas, Duval County. This would allow Raven to produce ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD), stabilized naphtha and fuel gas.

"We are pleased to have this key permit for our facility from the TCEQ. We have been working with local stakeholders and state regulators to achieve this approval, and we are excited to move forward," said Christopher Moore, managing director, Raven. "A project of this size and scope requires engagement of local and state officials, and the community. At the end of the day, we are eager to call Duval County home, and we can achieve our goal to service the company's end users and the growing demand for refined products."

Located in Duval County, the new Raven facility will be strategically located between some of the most significant oil and gas development in the U.S. At the crossroads of the Permian Basin, Wolfcamp and Eagle Ford shales, the facility will have proximity to the Gulf Coast, Mexico and other domestic markets. This facility's new refining capacity is needed in an effort to meet the demand of end users and the company's current off-take arrangements.

Raven continues to look at other large land positions on the Gulf Coast, Midwest and abroad. Any of these sites could host petroleum refining projects depending on overall project economics.

About Raven Petroleum

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Raven Petroleum's management team has more than 100 years of combined experience developing the cleanest oil refineries in the world, with near net zero emission renewables, carbon capture and other environmentally safe technologies. For additional information, visit www.ravenpetro.com.

SOURCE Raven Petroleum

Related Links

http://www.ravenpetro.com

