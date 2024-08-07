Raven SR's Spanish Waste-To-Hydrogen Facility Declared "A Project and Investment of Regional Interest"

The first European hub for converting organic waste into sustainable hydrogen via unique Steam/CO 2 Reforming technology.

PINEDALE, Wyo., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raven SR is pleased to announce its waste-to-hydrogen production facility planned for Zaragoza, Spain has been declared "A Project and Investment of Regional Autonomous Interest" by the Regional Ministry of Presidency, Economy and Justice of the Government of Aragón. This designation is for projects having special relevance for economic, social, and territorial development in Aragón, and allows for accelerated and reduced administrative deadlines. Over the past 10 years, only a limited number of projects have received this status in Spain, reflecting the high level of scrutiny and importance placed on these initiatives.

Raven SR expects the project – the first in Europe - to be operational by 2026. It will produce 75 kg of transport-grade hydrogen for each ton of organic waste, or approximately 5,250 kg per day, with an annual total of approximately 1.8M kg.

"We are honored and privileged that the Government of Aragón has entrusted us with this designation," said Matt Murdock, CEO of Raven SR. "We are excited to be developing Spain's first waste-to-hydrogen facility, and it reinforces Aragón's commitment to sustainable and innovative technologies. It has been a pleasure collaborating with Spain and the European Union on developing the Hydrogen Valleys across Europe. Raven's technology will deliver renewable hydrogen to the Aragón region, and it will reduce the amount of organic waste destined for landfills, as well as landfill and transportation emissions."

The Raven SR technology is a non-combustion thermal, chemical reductive process that converts organic waste and landfill gas to hydrogen and Fischer-Tropsch synthetic fuels. Unlike other hydrogen production technologies, its Steam/CO 2 Reformation does not require fresh water as a feedstock and uses less than half the energy of electrolysis. The process is more efficient than conventional hydrogen production and can deliver fuel with low to negative carbon intensity. Additionally, Raven SR's goal is to generate as much of its own power onsite as possible to reduce reliance on and/or be independent of the grid. Its modular design provides a scalable means to locally produce renewable hydrogen and synthetic liquid fuels from local waste.

The company's project has been supported by the European Commission, which granted the company €2.4 million in aid in 2022 to start up the plant. Raven has also obtained an additional €1.4 million from the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge in Spain through the Perte H2 Cadena Valor C2 grant, the final decision of which was announced in May of this year.

About Raven SR

Raven SR is a renewable fuels company whose proprietary Steam/CO2 Reforming process converts waste materials, solid and gaseous, into hydrogen and Fischer-Tropsch synthetic fuels, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel, with low to negative carbon intensity. Its non-combustion process reliably produces hydrogen-rich syngas regardless of the feedstock utilized. The Raven SR process does not use fresh water and is more efficient than both conventional hydrogen production and electrolysis. Raven SR's modular and scalable design allows emissions-free renewable fuels to be produced locally using local waste, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions, achieving a low-carbon economy. Visit https://ravensr.com.

SOURCE Raven SR Inc.