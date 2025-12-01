RavenPack secures strategic investment from Financial Times and integrates premium FT content into AI platform

FT Ventures invests in RavenPack as institutional clients gain access to decades of trusted financial journalism for building next-generation AI agents, through Bigdata.com.

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RavenPack, the leader in AI and big data analytics for financial services, today announced a strategic partnership with the Financial Times that includes an investment from FT Ventures and a landmark content licensing agreement.

The deal integrates the FT's premium news feed and archive into RavenPack's analytical products, including Bigdata.com. Institutional clients from hedge funds to banks can now build intelligent financial agents powered by one of the world's most trusted sources of business journalism.

"Our partnership with RavenPack marks a major step forward in how the FT supports the evolving needs of the financial community," said James Mann, Managing Director of FT Professional. "This is also the FT's first distribution partnership purpose-built for the generative AI era, reflecting how professional readers increasingly rely on both human insight and machine-driven analysis."

"RavenPack is an excellent addition to the FT Ventures portfolio," said Alexandra Calinikos, Chief Investment Officer of FT Group. "A key focus for us is to back teams who are building technologies that advance professional workflows and strengthen the value of FT journalism for professional users. The investment allows us to create opportunities for strategic collaboration across licensing, advertising and events - with real impact in the market."

"With the FT's authoritative content now fueling our suite of intelligence products, we're accelerating the shift toward AI that mirrors how seasoned analysts think," said Armando Gonzalez, CEO of RavenPack. "This is the beginning of AI that doesn't just read the news, it interprets the world."

Combining editorial excellence with AI innovation

The Financial Times brings 135 years of authoritative coverage across global markets, macroeconomics, corporate strategy, regulation, ESG, and geopolitical affairs. This partnership enhances RavenPack's suite of AI and agent-development solutions spanning the Bigdata.com research platform and its comprehensive analytics datasets designed for quantitative and systematic strategies.

Deep Intelligence: Gain real-time access to FT news alongside a comprehensive historical archive dating back to 2012, fully licensed for GenAI reasoning and deployment.

Gain real-time access to FT news alongside a comprehensive historical archive dating back to 2012, fully licensed for GenAI reasoning and deployment. Advanced Reasoning: Use AI-powered tools to extract structured insights, uncover patterns across coverage, and run context-rich backtests that reveal how narratives shape market outcomes.

Use AI-powered tools to extract structured insights, uncover patterns across coverage, and run context-rich backtests that reveal how narratives shape market outcomes. Narrative-Driven Analysis: Build agents that grasp more than just numbers, they understand sentiment, context, and the evolving stories that influence financial decisions.

Build agents that grasp more than just numbers, they understand sentiment, context, and the evolving stories that influence financial decisions. Real-Time Programmatic Access: Seamlessly integrate FT content into research pipelines, models, and trading systems for always-on, automated intelligence.

A commitment to a data-first, responsible AI in finance

All FT content is made available under licensing agreements that ensure full copyright compliance and respect for intellectual property. To mark the partnership launch, RavenPack has published a manifesto on responsible intelligence in finance, outlining the ethical framework guiding Bigdata.com. The full statement is available at ravenpack.com/the-data-first-imperative

About RavenPack

RavenPack is the leading provider of insights for data-driven companies, trusted by the world's top hedge funds, banks, and asset managers. In 2024, it launched Bigdata.com , an agentic AI platform that unites premium, unique, and real-time financially relevant datasets with powerful search. Professionals can gain instant insights with ready-to-use AI agents or build their own to accelerate research, automate workflows, and enhance returns. Backed by more than two decades of RavenPack's AI expertise, Bigdata.com is redefining how financial professionals leverage AI to unlock smarter, faster decisions. RavenPack is backed by investors Bullhound Capital and Molten Ventures.

About the Financial Times

The Financial Times is one of the world's leading news organisations, recognised internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. The FT has a record paying readership of 1.5mn, while the wider FT Group has a global paying audience of 3mn across its portfolio of journalism, products and services.

About FT Ventures

FT Ventures is the corporate venture arm of the Financial Times Group. It invests in high growth, innovative companies operating in the global information industry. FT Ventures is an investor and strategic partner that enables founders to leverage FT's expertise and capabilities. Recent FT Ventures investments include ElevenLabs , The Logic and Charter . https://www.ventures.ft.com/

