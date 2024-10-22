RavenPack Unveils Bigdata.com: AI Platform Boosts Financial Research Efficiency Tenfold

Backed by 20+ years of financial expertise from RavenPack, Bigdata.com democratizes access to real-time, trusted financial data.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RavenPack, a global leader in financial data analytics, today announces the launch of Bigdata.com, an advanced AI platform set to transform financial research and decision-making. Offering a tenfold increase in research efficiency, Bigdata.com provides financial professionals with unparalleled access to reliable, real-time data.

Bigdata.com's powerful API and real-time research assistant let users converse directly with billions of financial documents, create custom research tools, automate tasks, and access real-time data. Available on both desktop and mobile apps, its user-friendly interfaces support searches on trending topics, specific inquiries, and watchlist monitoring. Every answer is linked to curated sources for full transparency.

How is Bigdata.com solving real challenges for finance professionals

10x more research capacity: The platform's powerful API allows firms to automate and scale research functions without expanding internal teams. This innovation accelerates the journey from idea generation to portfolio implementation, cutting the timeline from weeks to mere hours.

Real-time access to credible data: The assistant delivers immediate insights drawn from trusted sources, including exclusive licensed content, over 20 years of historical financial data, market pricing, fundamentals, P/E ratios, employment statistics, and sentiment analysis.

Unparalleled auditability: Every insight is fully traceable back to its original source, offering a robust audit trail that supports confident investment decisions and ensures compliance.

Deep customization: Users can tailor their experience by selecting specific data resources, creating personalized watchlists, "chatting" directly with their portfolios and building unique knowledge bases from proprietary files.

Since launching in Beta in July 2024, over 40 leading financial institutions have been deploying Bigdata.com. This includes four major global investment banks, a top five credit-focused hedge fund, and 10 of the largest asset management firms worldwide.

The development of Bigdata.com is backed by a $20 million investment led by GP Bullhound and spearheaded by a team of former quantitative analysts and data scientists from leading financial institutions.

"By prioritizing data integrity, unmatched scale and actionable insights, Bigdata.com is poised to revolutionize how financial professionals approach research, analysis and decision-making," said Armando Gonzalez, CEO of RavenPack. "Our real-time, data-first approach sets a new benchmark for AI in professional environments, providing users with the tools they need to make decisions with confidence."

About Bigdata.com

Bigdata.com is an advanced AI platform built by RavenPack, a global leader in financial data analytics working with the most successful hedge funds, banks, and asset managers in the world. Bigdata.com is meant to revolutionize how professionals access and use information. By combining real-time search capabilities, deep customization, and clear, verifiable insights, Bigdata.com empowers users with the most current and relevant data available. Backed by over two decades of AI expertise from RavenPack, Bigdata.com redefines what's possible in business and finance.

For more information, visit www.bigdata.com .

