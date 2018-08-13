Ravenswood awarded $1.3M contract in support of the US Army Joint Modernization Command

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ravenswood Solutions was awarded a $1.3 million contract in support of the US Army Joint Modernization Command (JMC), a subordinate of the larger Army Capabilities Integration Center (ARCIC), for communications support services during a Network Integration Evaluation (NIE) to take place this fall at Fort Bliss, Texas, and the White Sands Missile Range, N.M.

During the exercise, JMC will analyze current Army warfighter challenges and assess new capabilities and doctrine.

Ravenswood will provide support via its proprietary Mobile Ground Truth System (known to DOD clients as FlexTrain). FlexTrain is a rapidly deployable, Global Positioning System (GPS)-based instrumentation system that tracks vehicles, units and individual participants during training or testing exercises. The results are real-time casualty assessment (RTCA), a record of causal factors affecting capabilities changes, and a common operating picture that shows both live and constructive elements.

"This is our bread and butter," said Ravenswood Project Manager Chris Mahana. "We've trained over 130,000 troops with this technology, and we are proud to be bringing these services to the Joint Modernization Command. Every project and client bring unique technology and operations challenges, but tailoring our system to those unique requirements is where we excel."

