Ravenswood awarded $555M contract to support Army National Guard training program
Nov 08, 2019, 12:15 ET
FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Army Contracting Command–Orlando has awarded Ravenswood Solutions an indefinite delivery/ indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for support to the Army National Guard's (ARNG) eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program.
The single award contract will have a potential value of $555 million and will provide planning, operations, and sustainment for the XCTC program through October 31, 2024.
The mission of the XCTC program is to provide a highly realistic, fully instrumented, and intensive live training event for brigade combat teams, functional, and multi-functional brigades. The scope of the ARNG's XCTC program involves training as many as three brigades simultaneously at multiple locations using a government-provided instrumentation system that tracks and records location and time-synchronized training events.
"Ravenswood Solutions gives our all to provide best-in-class products and services to our troops," said Dan Donoghue, President and CEO of Ravenswood Solutions. "We are honored to be chosen to continue to support this critically-important training to our nation's Guardsmen."
More than 21,000 troops will train at XCTC exercises in 2020.
