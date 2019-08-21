Ravenswood awarded contract to support Dutch Army with augmented reality training system for observers

The MARTE-O kit is a power-efficient, conformal, and wearable design that includes a binocular module, head-mounted display, sensor and graphics modules, and a tablet to operate the system. MARTE-O is Ravenswood's solution to the challenge of training military forward observers in a safe, affordable, accessible, and sustainable fashion. The augmented reality system was developed by Ravenswood, in partnership with SRI International and Lockheed Martin, for the Office of Naval Research on behalf of the US Marine Corps.

MARTE-O can be used anywhere in the world and substantially lowers training costs by simulating vehicles, aircraft and munitions. Augmented reality (AR) eliminates the boundaries of ranges, aircraft and munitions availability, and weather. With AR, troops can train wherever and whenever is most convenient and accessible. The MARTE-O kit is invaluable in terms of training fires observers and tactical air controllers. Deployed to actual ranges in austere conditions, troops can hone their skills in calling for close air support (CAS), artillery, naval gunfire, and casualty evacuation (CASEVAC), when air assets, artillery, targets, or munitions are unavailable, or their use is cost-prohibitive. Bypassing legacy training limitations of live fire, this training can be used on non-traditional ranges, such as an actual urban metropolis or a no-fly zone.

With multiple iterations, observers exponentially increase proficiency with each evolution. Troops who once trained annually can practice regularly, and troops who are not specialized Fires Observers or Controllers will be able to train for incidental fire support. Finally, MARTE-O conserves financial and environmental resources while contributing to a safer, controlled training environment.

VIDEO: http://bit.ly/ModularAugmentedRealityTrackingEquipment-Observers

For more information about MARTE-O or the Ravenswood Solutions portfolio of innovative solutions, please visit https://www.RavenswoodSolutions.com/Innovation or contact Katie Landry at katie.landry@RavenswoodSolutions.com.

Katie Landry

Communications Manager

949-306-8292

katie.landry@ravenswoodsolutions.com

SOURCE Ravenswood Solutions

Related Links

https://www.RavenswoodSolutions.com/Innovation

