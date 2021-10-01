Ravenswood Opens New Office within UCF Innovation District in Central Florida

According to Ravenswood's CEO Kipp Peppel, "We are excited to be here in the heart of the modeling and simulation community. We look forward to strengthening our partnerships through this unique intersection of industry, government, and academia to help solve the national security challenges of today and tomorrow."

Principal Engineer Stacy Corcoran, the chief architect of the Ravenswood product family, will lead the new Product Development Center. Together with UCF, Mr. Corcoran will work to rapidly grow Ravenswood's local engineering presence, with a focus on augmented reality, expeditionary networks, and data analytics. "I am eager to bring our technology and ideas from Silicon Valley and blend them with the rich experience and know-how of Orlando's modeling and simulation community to develop better solutions for our customers," says Corcoran.

Corcoran is joined in Orlando by Ms. Kathy Keyser (Ravenswood's Director of Contracts & Procurement) and Mr. Rob DeGaine (Senior Program Manager). "You have to be there with our customers to help them know what you are working on that could benefit them," says DeGaine.

Ravenswood Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of SRI International, the globally renowned research institute headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. For more than 25 years, the Ravenswood team has delivered high-performance modeling and simulation solutions for clients around the world. Launching the Orlando-based PDC is the next milestone in Ravenswood's drive to deliver innovative, open, cost-effective solutions tailored to each customer's needs.

About Ravenswood Solutions. Ravenswood Solutions, a subsidiary of SRI International, enables world-class performance through exceptional technology and partnership. Born in Silicon Valley, Ravenswood specializes in rapidly delivering data collection, visualization, and analysis capabilities to your point and time of need, anywhere in the world. For more than 25 years, Ravenswood has successfully converted research to revenue and fielded scalable, modular solutions for training, testing, and operations across a variety of defense and commercial applications. Our expert team of geeks and grunts is dedicated to ensuring you achieve your goals in an efficient and cost-effective manner. At Ravenswood, we are committed to delivering on-time, on-budget, with unparalleled performance.

About the UCF Business Incubation Program: The University of Central Florida Business Incubation Program is a community resource that provides early-stage companies with the tools, training and infrastructure to become financially stable, high growth/impact enterprises. Since 1999, this award-winning program has provided vital business development resources resulting in over 300 local startup companies reaching their potential faster and graduating into the community where they continue to grow and positively impact the local economy.

With seven facilities throughout the region, the UCF Business Incubation Program is an economic development partnership between the University of Central Florida, the Corridor, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia Counties, and the cities of Kissimmee, Orlando and Winter Springs. For more information, visit www.incubator.ucf.edu.

