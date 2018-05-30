Ravenswood Solutions announces Testing-as-a-Service business model following successful contract execution

During the JLTV MOT&E, Ravenswood integrated its Mobile Ground Truth System (MGTS, known to DOD clients as FlexTrain) with the Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) and the live-virtual-constructive environment to deliver a live common operating picture (COP), real-time casualty assessment (RTCA), a tactical analysis center, and an instrumented after-action review (AAR). As part of its Testing-as-a-Service business model, Ravenswood was responsible for the setup, operation, maintenance, and termination of all instrumentation and network assets. During the MOT&E, FlexTrain was tailored to collect data from personnel and assets on the ground and afloat in the Pacific, proving the system's durability and seaworthiness. Ravenswood made special adaptations to accommodate for a vast testing area, to include utilizing solar panels to power network towers in the remotest locations.

The MGTS/FlexTrain has been used for other test and evaluation applications by the Army's Joint Modernization Command and other clients. It can also be used for operations and performance assessment, but is most often deployed in support of Army National Guard training activity and has been used to train over 110,000 U.S. troops with real-time operations monitoring and high-fidelity AARs.

The MGTS is a rapidly deployable, time-synchronized, GPS-based system that tracks vehicles and personnel to the individual level, allowing operators to view the entire battlefield on a single COP. It enables RTCA availability and generates reports of all MILES events (e.g., shots fired, misses and hits).

Ravenswood Solutions, a subsidiary of SRI International, provides government agencies and commercial clients with technology and services for combat training, test and evaluation of vehicles and equipment, and policy analysis events. Field-proven packages include high-fidelity instrumentation, advanced global positioning and 3D mapping, realistic training effects, and turn-key support services that are customized for each client.

Ravenswood Solutions leverages more than 20 years of experience in technology insertion, training support, and sustainment services. This heritage of world-class technology and dedication to customers has made Ravenswood Solutions the leading provider of mobile instrumented training and performance assessment for military ground troops and other security forces, while opening the door for industries such as civil response, logistics, and behavioral research to explore new applications for the technology.

