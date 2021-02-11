Ravenswood Solutions appoints new CEO and CFO

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Ravenswood Solutions Board of Directors appointed two new members to the Ravenswood Solutions executive team. Mr. Kipp F. Peppel has been appointed as President and CEO of the company following the retirement of the company's founding President and CEO, Mr. Daniel Donoghue. Mr. Peppel also joined Ravenswood's Board of Directors. In addition, the Board selected Peter F. Kuebler to serve as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr. Peppel had previously served as Senior Vice President of Ravenswood's Products and Services Division, where he directed all of Ravenswood's client programs since 2015, when Ravenswood was established as a subsidiary of SRI International. Mr. Peppel previously spent 18 years at SRI, where the core technologies for Ravenswood products were developed.

Mr. Peppel's numerous contributions include leading the development of the FlexTrain instrumentation system, serving as a founding member of the US Army National Guard's eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program, creating and applying the company's Training as a Service (TaaS) business model, and expanding Ravenswood's business presence to the UK and Kenya.

Prior to joining Ravenswood Solutions, Mr. Kuebler held positions of financial leadership at a number of technology-based companies, most recently as CFO of Sentek Global in San Diego. Prior to that, Mr. Kuebler held positions at ECG Management Consultants, Information Systems Laboratories, SAIC, General Instrument, and Titan Corporation, all in the San Diego, CA area.

"We are excited to have Kipp and Peter in new leadership positions at Ravenswood Solutions," said Ravenswood Board of Directors Chairman Steve Ciesinski. "Both are proven leaders with established track records, and we have every confidence in their ability to steer Ravenswood towards continued success."

Mr. Peppel received his BS in aeronautical engineering from Cal Poly and completed an Executive Leadership Development program at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business. As an undergrad, he was a member of the debate team and winner of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) National Design Competition.

Mr. Kuebler received his BS in accounting from Loyola Marymount University and an MBA from the University of Southern California. Mr. Kuebler is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and California Society of Certified Public Accountants.

About Ravenswood Solutions

Ravenswood Solutions, a subsidiary of SRI International, provides government agencies and commercial clients with technology and services for combat training, test and evaluation of vehicles and equipment, and policy analysis events. Field-proven packages include high-fidelity instrumentation, advanced global positioning and 3D mapping, realistic training effects, and turn-key support services that are customized for each client.

Ravenswood Solutions leverages more than 20 years of experience in technology insertion, training support, and sustainment services. This heritage of world-class technology and dedication to customers has made Ravenswood Solutions the leading provider of mobile instrumented training and performance assessment for military ground troops and other security forces, while opening the door for industries such as civil response, logistics, and behavioral research to explore new applications for the technology.

